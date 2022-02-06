What to watch on Netflix: the most intriguing police movies and series on the platform | Chronicle

Murders, kidnappings and unsolved crimes ; when it comes to seductive plots, there is nothing better than the police genre . Crime stories are in the midst of a boom, both in film and streaming, and Netflix It is one of the services with the most gems of the genre in its repertoire.

From documentaries that dissect real cases to fictions that imagine the most intriguing crimes, the Netflix catalog has something for everyone. Discover your next addiction in this list of the most recommended police series and movies to watch on Netflix:

Serie

stairs

One of Netflix’s most popular documentary series, ” The Staircase “records the effects that the murder of the businesswoman Kathleen Peterson had in the life of her husband and main suspect in the crime, the novelist Michael Peterson . French documentary filmmaker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade not only followed the trial opened in 2001 with his camera, but also he returned to shoot with Netlfix in 2018 to narrate the judicial process for the liberation of Michael after 16 years of sentence.









mind hunter

Is fiction based on true events follow fbi agents holden ford Y bill tenchwho interviewed some of the most famous serial killers to understand why they did what they did and thus be able to create psychological profiles that help to know the operating pattern of any criminal. Created by the director of “The fight Club” Y “Zodiac“, David Fincherits two seasons are available on Netflix.









The reason

Israel, 1986. The city of Jerusalem is shocked when a 14-year-old boy shoots his parents and sisters while they slept in their beds. The documentary filmmakers will try to understand, through interviews with journalists, lawyers, judges, doctors and other key figures who were part of the case, what was the motive for the crime that shook an entire community. The miniseries has just 4 chapters of 30 minutes, an intense and mysterious journey through one of the most tragic cases in Israel.









Films

Lost

One of the most critically acclaimed crime films, “Lost” tells the story of a marriage in crisis. After months of tension that separated what seemed like the perfect couple, Nick Dunne (ben afleck) returns home one day and discovers that his wife disappeared, and he is the main suspect. As police pressure mounts, the truth comes to light in an unthinkable twist ending.









The trial of the Chicago 7

“What should have been a peaceful protest turned into a violent confrontation with the police. As a consequence, it was established one of the most notorious trials in historyBased on a groundbreaking true story, this production of Aaron Sorkins premiered during 2020, and despite not reaching theaters, it was Oscar nominated.









Anonymous

” In the near future, where private memories are recorded and crimes have ceased, a troubled detective crosses paths with a young woman who seems to have subverted the system. “. Starring amanda seyfried Y Clive Owen transfers the police genre to a fictitious terrain to develop a case that will question the basis of what we consider a crime .