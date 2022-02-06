What is the chameleon strategy? It can save you from a stroke – El Sol de la Laguna

You probably know or have heard of someone who has had a ‘stroke’, a common term that refers to vascular events cerebral.

Cerebral vascular disease (CVD) is considered a public health problem, since according to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is the second global cause of death in the world being the seventh in Mexico. It is also the leading cause of acquired disability in adults at the World and National level.

CHAMELEON Strategy

This strategy was developed by Dr. Miguel Barboza Elizondo (medical specialist in Neurology) with the support of the The World Stroke Organization.

CHAMELEON is a strategy that includes four elements

AC, face: it refers to the fact that the patient has a disorder in the mobility of this area of ​​the body

MA, hand: It refers to the fact that the person may have weakness in the hand, arm or leg.

YOU, language: There may be problems producing or understanding language.

ON, to press 'on'. It refers to quickly activating the emergency services and taking the patient to a hospital to receive care as soon as possible.

“When the face hangs, the hand or the leg lose strength and the language is altered, it is a heart attack until proven otherwise.”, explained Felipe Padilla Vázquez, medical director of the Institute of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Cerebrovascular Disease.

What is Cerebral Vascular Disease?

To understand this disease, it must be understood that there are 2 big categories in which ischemic events, the one with the highest incidence, and hemorrhagic events are divided.

Ischemic: They are generated by the obstruction of an artery that is responsible for carrying blood to some area of ​​the brain. This is known as a Cerebral stroke.

They are generated by the obstruction of an artery that is responsible for carrying blood to some area of ​​the brain. hemorrhagic: They are those that present bleeding within the brain or in the structures that surround it

Regardless of the cause, there is an alteration in the functioning of the brain, which can manifest itself in different ways, but the most frequent are the following:

Impaired state of consciousness

Decrease in muscle strength

sensitivity disorders

language abnormalities

The consequences may be transitory, but there is the possibility of suffering permanent consequences that generate severe disability or even death.