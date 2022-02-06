What is BBVA immediate cash and how much commission do they charge?

BBVA Mexico launched its new initiative entitled Immediate Cash and many of its users wonder what this new way of disposing of your banking resources is all about. Discover all the commissions and possible ways to use this new service from one of the leading banks in our country. If you are a user of a credit card with BBVA this is the time for you to learn how you can use the resource of Immediate Cash in your favor

A credit card can be a great ally in your pocket if used correctly, but there are some rules that can turn it into a great debt. One of those rules that experts indicate is that you do not subtract cash from your credit card because this money will generate interest and could create a tax discrepancy. It is because of that BBVA brings to its customers a new method that promises to change banking.

What is BBVA immediate cash?

Immediate Cash is a program BBVAcwith which it makes available to its customers access to cash to be used and withdrawn through their credit cards. On paper, this program looks like a good alternative for people in financial trouble who are clients of BBVA You can clean up your finances immediately.

Take the Immediate Cash from BBVA could be the ideal alternative to obtain liquidity in a crisis, remember that taking money from a credit card is equivalent to requesting a bank loan, with all that this entails, so it is very important to read the fine print of any deal that includes our financial resources.

How much commission does BBVA charge for Immediate Cash?

This is the great advantage of Immediate Cash from BBVAin accordance with the program guidelines, if you wish to make use of the Immediate Cash You could be entering one of the best alternatives in terms of financial products of the current banking system in Mexico, because this program helps you withdraw cash from your credit card BBVAwithout paying commission and with fixed interest.

In accordance with the guidelines, there is no commission charge by BBVA if you use the Immediate Cash of the credit card of this bank, has a fixed interest rate in accordance with your line of credit with BBVA. So yes BBVA considers that you are a suitable candidate to obtain Immediate Cash, they will contact you so that you can decide whether or not to use this financial tool.