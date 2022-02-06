What happens if I don’t use the original charger for my cell phone?

We know that it is common to use another type of chargers when by mistake you forgot yours or the original charger of your phone has been broken but do you know how this can affect your device? Technology experts have warned that using a charger different can affect the operation of your telephone, especially if this is Android.

Why not use a different charger?

Although Android phones have the advantage that most of them have the same charging cable input, which helps them to connect to anyone, it is important to know how this can affect the operation of the device.

All Android phones have the ability to detect the type of charger that is connected to them, this allows them to protect the phone’s battery; If you connect a different charger, the phone automatically disables the fast charging system. The reason is because the brands use different fast charging technology and since they are not compatible, it is deactivated.

This happens only if the charger you are connecting is also original, since if you use a generic or pirated charger, your cell phone’s battery can inflate and therefore be damaged; This is because the chargers are in charge of regulating the amount of energy that reaches our phone.

How to prevent my phone from being damaged?

To avoid losing the fast charging system or to avoid damaging the battery, it is recommended to always use the charger that comes from the factory with your device. If for some reason you lose it or it breaks down, it is best to buy another one exactly the same and original.

Also avoid using all those chargers that are sold outside the manufacturer’s store, as these are pirated chargers and can break your phone.

If you want your cable and charger to last longer, you can follow these recommendations:

Coat the wire.

Avoid leaving it connected to the electricity current.

Charge your phone only when needed, avoid connecting and disconnecting multiple times.

Follow these recommendations and give your charger more life.