What happened to the life of Michael from The Princess Diaries?

Robert Schwartzman was born into a family full of celebrities. He knows what he works for, what he is passionate about and everything about his sentimental life worthy of a movie.

When thinking about the iconic films of the 2000s, it is inevitable that the memory of The princess’s Diary come back to our memory. It is that that action of Anne Hathaway with Julie Andrews on the throne of Genovia, managed to transform into a dramatic comedy of Disney almost cult. But when the phenomenon ceased, some of the actors were forgotten. This is the case of who gave life to Michael Moscovitz: what happened to him afterwards?

His name is Robert Schwartzmann and was responsible for impersonating the brother of Mia’s best friend Thermopolis, who was in love with her long before her change. On the tape, we have seen him playing with his band and -in real life- the story is not very different: he is still the vocalist of the group to this day. Rooney and is still in force in the art world.

That’s not all: cinema is part of his veins. And it is not just an expression, since he is the son of thalia shire –Adrian in Rocky– and he is none other than the nephew of Francis Ford Coppolathat is, the cousin of sophia coppola and of Nicolas Cage. All of this prompted him to continue with acting and, furthermore, to enter directing. In this sense, you may have somewhat lost track of him: in recent years he directed Dreamland, The Unicorn Y The Argument.

It’s just that independent movies really are their thing. So much so, that he established himself as the founder of a new category that recognizes this type of production in the Shanghai Film Festival. In social networks, where he accumulates just over 55 thousand followers, he defines himself as a filmmaker and musician, making it clear that these are the disciplines that go through all aspects of his life.

What about your privacy? Are you in a relationship? The answer is clear: he is married to the renowned fashion photographer Zoey Grossman. In 2021, she wrote for his anniversary: ​​“We met first grade. I took her next to her and proposed to her where we were taking her yearbook pictures. I married my best friendI can’t ask for anything more. It gets better every time”. A life worthy of a movie!