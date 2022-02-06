What are the sins of Santiago Baños and Solari in America?

Amid the lack of results for America in Clausura 2022, the responsibilities of the coach and manager who made up the current squad stand out

The America marches in the penultimate position of the Closure 2022 with only one point obtained out of nine possible and a last performance of the Eagles in which they fell by a score of 3-2 against Atlético de San Luis, a result that ignited criticism against the coach Santiago Solari and the president Santiago Baths.

With the last setback suffered, in ESPNDigital we present to you the sins of Solari and Bathrooms.

THEY LOST UNBEATABLE IN THE AZTECA

One of the strongest points that the America from Solari throughout 2021 was to have the Azteca Stadium as its main strength. However, since the last loss they suffered in the second leg of the previous semester’s quarterfinals against Pumas and the first two home games of the Clausura 2022 they have suffered three major setbacks.

REINFORCEMENTS ARRIVED LATE

It is one of the main remarks that has had Santiago Baths throughout his management is making late signings in each transfer market.

Toilets He assumed his responsibility and blame for the lack of new elements to reinforce the squad before the media and promised not to repeat said role for the next Apertura 2022.

“I am the first responsible and I accept that in this transfer market we take time to close the reinforcements due to different circumstances, the commitment from now on is that in the tournaments we have the squad closed before matchday 1”.

REINFORCEMENTS OF QUESTIONABLE LEVEL

Another point that concerns Toilets is the lack of level players. Beyond the hiring of Diego Valdés for this tournament, in the past, the president has been questioned about the signings of ‘Mono’ Osuna, Luis Madrigal, Leo Suárez, among others.

FEW VARIANTS

By Santiago Solari, something that has been harshly criticized for the lack of variants that he has presented throughout his time with the Eagles. The Argentine has married his game systems and has sought to adapt the players to the positions he seeks to fill and not the other way around.

LACK OF GOAL

Another of the issues that has affected the azulcrema team is the lack of goals that the forwards have had. Henry Martín, Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas have had a drought in recent tournaments, but the three players have remained in the institution for this tournament.