Was Emma Watson rude to Seth Rogen on This is the End?

Through Twitter, Seth Rogen clarified the rumors that mentioned a dispute between the actor and Emma Watson, while filming this is the end.

A few days ago the Canadian interpreter: Seth Roger, gave an interview for the portal British GQ, where he was asked about a rumor surrounding the filming of This is the End (2013), comedy film centered on a group of celebrities who, after a series of natural catastrophes, remain locked up in the actor’s mansion James Franco.

The rumor focused on the appearance of Emma Watson in the feature film, who would have left the set upset, after refusing to film a scene where Danny McBride like a cannibal already channing tatum disguised as his sexual pet.

Faced with this questioning, Rogen only replied: “I don’t look back and think: ‘How dare you do that?’ I rather think that sometimes when you read something, the moment it becomes reality, it doesn’t seem to be what you had imagined.”

He stressed that in such a situation their relationship did not end badly: “She came back the next day to say goodbye, she even helped us promote the film. There are no hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the movie turned out., plus she was probably right, the scene ended up being more fun than we had planned.

Such statements given to the British portal suggested that the rumors about Emma Watson walking off the set were true, so seth roden He decided to clarify the controversy through his Twitter, where he mentioned that what was rescued in the interview did not represent what actually happened: “Emma Watson She did not leave the set upset (…) The scene was not written, we were improvising and she decided not to participate in it. The narrative that she was rude or unprofessional is a complete lie.”

the writer of super bad He mentioned that this would not have happened if he had communicated better with the actress, whom he put in an uncomfortable situation, where both finally made the decision not to appear on the scene, which is why he apologized to Emma Watson: “I was thrilled to have the opportunity to work with her, and would be if we worked again. I feel very sorry for what happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent her from going through that situation.”

