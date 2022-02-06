WANTED TO BE A CULÉ: Nico Tagliafico told the real reason why he didn’t sign for FC Barcelona in winter

The FC Barcelona board looked for him, and he wanted to defend the Blaugrana shirt. Unfortunately for his cause, and despite the fact that he is no longer the undisputed starter for Erik ten Hag, Ajax did not let him go.

The Argentine left back did everything on his part to leave and be one more culé. The point was that the Amsterdam giant did not give in at any time.

TAGLIAFICO WANTED TO PLAY FOR FC BARCELONA

He understands that it is difficult to make changes in January, but he considered it a chance that he could not pass up. And although he thus expressed it, he was not listened to by his leadership.

“At this moment when an irrefutable opportunity comes to me and they don’t let me, I notice that they disappointed me. I understand that the situations were not easy, that we are in January, but in the end it ends up harming both of us, both me, because I cannot achieve what I want, and the club, because it holds me back”.

“They understood me, they have their reasons, but it’s a shame. I feel that opportunities cannot be missed and this was a unique opportunity. Being able to go to a club like Barça was a dream opportunity for me and they didn’t help me, after all. There was also no clarity from the beginning to tell me that they were not going to help me “released the South American player, in an interview with the AS journal.

Paradoxically, he feels that being so professional and disciplined worked against him. Perhaps with a more rebellious and unilateral attitude, the story could have been different: “It disappoints me because I have the feeling that my professionalism harmed me, always training well, never causing a problem, having good behavior every day. It is my mentality and my way of being, and I always go that way, but I see that sometimes it adds to you and on other occasions it penalizes you and makes you ask yourself if it is not better to look only for one’s interests and have a different attitude to own benefit”.

He stayed at Ajax. He thinks that they will not give him as much filming in the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign, but he will continue to give himself to the fullest.

“I know how things are going to go, the coach decided on another teammate and he has his favourites. He makes the decision and I trained to die, I don’t see any change, that’s why I thought it was the ideal time to leave and the club didn’t allow me”.

“Now that’s it, the transfer window is closed and anyone who knows me and especially knows the connection I have with the fans, the affection they make me feel, what I’ve already achieved here and my character, they know what they can expect if I have the opportunity to go out on the pitch with the challenges we have until June”.

Undefeated data. Nico Taglifico has only played 15 games this season at club level. The Ajax player who is regularly competing at left back is Daley Blind.

Did you know…? Nico Tagliafico was part of the Argentina National Team that won the 2021 Copa América. International with La Albiceleste since 2017.