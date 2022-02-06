Videos | Actor Mark Wahlberg delighted with the Dominican Republic: he will build a house in Cabrera

american actor Mark Wahlberg He came to the Dominican Republic to film his new movie “Arthur the King”, which just finished filming in the Colonial City after two months.

Such has been the reception he has received in Quisqueya that one of his plans is to build a house in Cabrera, in the María Trinidad Sánchez province, on the north coast of the island.

This was announced by the famous Hollywood in a courtesy visit to the mayor of the National District, Carolina Mejia, this Friday, during a break from the recording of the tape in Colón Park and nearby areas of “la Zona”.

In English, Mark revealed: “I came for Christmas and I stayed in Cabrera, I spent time in Playa Grande, I bought a piece of land and I am going to build a house.”

The “Ted” actor told those present in a video circulating on social networks that he has also been enjoying the landscape of Las Terrenas, Samaná.

Walhberg has worked on prestigious films such as Martin Scorsese’s “The Departed” and blockbuster franchises such as “Transformers”.

Filming ends in the DR

This Friday the 19th, photojournalists from Free Journal They were in Colón Park, in the Colonial City, observing the filming process of the film “Arthur the King”.

At that time, a set was prepared inside the park, with a kind of sale of sweets and other objects that collect the Caribbean and Dominican essence, in addition to some musicians playing, where the actor finished the scenes that occupied several locations since morning. of the First City of America and closed part of the traffic.

As night fell, they hadn’t finished filming yet, so the nightlife was apparently part of the shots.

The visitors respected the process of filming the foreign film.

Wearing a red shirt and shorts, the “Transformers” and “Ted” actor looked relaxed and waved to some fans from afar.

Likewise, the new head of the General Directorate of Movie theater (Dgcine), Marianna Hectorovna Vargas, was supervising the filming.

Since February, Mark has been in the Dominican Republic. The tape was filmed in Las Terrenas, Samaná, and from there he published photos and videos of the beaches, as well as sharing with various community members while enjoying a Presidente beer.

“Arthur the King”, in English, is based on real events that occurred to the Swedish team that participated in the Huairasinchi Adventure World Cup (World Huirasinchi Explorer).

Wahlberg is an actor, model, singer, and television producer. He was a member of the rap group Marky Mark & ​​the Funky Bunch, which achieved success with the album Music for the People.

He was nominated for an Oscar in 2006 in the category of best supporting actor for the film “The Departed”.

Other celebrities from Hollywood who are still in the country filming are Vin Diesel Y Jennifer Lopez.

