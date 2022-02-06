Unexhibited Cinema: a series of independent films begins at PROA21

Forty years ago, a Wim Wenders still young, gathered in a hotel room in Cannes a dream team of filmmakers for a curious documentary whose questions still resonate. In Room 666, Steven Spielberg, Jean-Luc Godard, Michelangelo Antonioni, Werner Herzog Y Rainer Werner Fassbinder, among others, reflect on the future of cinema in the face of the advancement of new technologies, television series, home cinema and the reign of big productions. The uncertainty of then could turn into resignation in this 2022 in which until Spielberg it has difficulties to exhibit its films within the traditional circuit of commercial theaters. Even more so if the matter is taken to the level of national cinema, where every day it costs more to make films and they have less and less space as we knew them: the ritual in the dark and in front of a giant screen.

Little Showed Cinema takes up the questions of the medium-length film Wenders from our current times and assumes the responsibility of showing a certain recent panorama of independent cinema in the region through films that for various reasons do not reach the screens or enter the festival circuit. The exhibition that began in 2020 is now in its third edition, which lands at PROA21 with a program that for three Saturdays -starting today- will bring to the public a heterogeneous set of films that account for different paths, genres and existing searches in these time. “The concept of little exhibited has changed since the first edition, which was held a month before the pandemic. Today a little screened film could have gone through several festivals abroad and even here, but it did not have a screening in theaters. The objective is to give presence to short films, which in general nobody sees, and to films that were left in the drawer”, he told Infobae Culture the sample programmer, Tomas Guinazu.

“We have to stop missing cinema as a popular art and realize that if there are more complex films that need a greater degree of perception and affection on the part of the viewer, they have to be much more careful. The challenge is to find a way that these films can have a place similar to that of a sample, they need spaces that are prepared to take care of them and that do not die in a shopping mall, “he adds. Guiñazuwho runs the cycle together with the Peruvian filmmaker Yaela Gottlieb from production.

The selection includes a series of short films by young filmmakers such as Juliet Duchovny Y Leonardo Cardemil even veteran jobs Raul Perrone, Nicolas Prividera Y Mariano Llinas., who will be showing far inside, a medium-length film conceived during the quarantine that was only seen on a digital platform. The screenings will be accompanied by debates and presentations by the directors, who will address -among other things- the complexities of the creative process and the possible intersections with the rest of the works.

The filmmaker Mariano Llinás will participate in the exhibition with “Lejano interior”, one of his latest productions (EFE/Luis Tejido)



Programming:

Saturday February 5

Chapter I – Cinema + Conversation

CONVERSATION | 6:15 p.m.

Conversation with directors of the invited films, about the making of them.

Moderate: Tomas Guinazu

CINEMA | 8:00 p.m.

Short films / Medium films:

Social number theoryPaola Michaels (7′)

A story rescued from the memory of an old woman exposes a parallel between humans and numbers. This relationship is illustrated through found archive material, filmed for various purposes and in different times, formats and qualities. The material of filmic origin establishes a semiotic distance from the digital one, reinforcing the idea of ​​the passage of time, of the cycles of life, of invention or madness. It also shows similarities and connections between childhood and old age.

(Surprise Short Film), Paola Michaels (9′)

phaticJuliet Duchovny (7′)

What happens in a club on Sundays?

TicketsLeonardo Cardemil (10′)

One night Fontana gets lost in an unknown neighborhood, with long and narrow streets. A woman named Veronica promises to help him find his way, but she soon discovers that it’s not so easy to leave those streets.

I killed Antoine DoinelNicholas Prividera (8′)

A cinephile makes his generational autobiography relating the problems of maturity in contemporary cinema with the character of Antoine Doinel. When he finds out that the actor who played him is visiting his city, he will make a drastic decision.

my last adventure Ramiro Sonzini & Ezequiel Salinas (fifteen’)

Córdoba sleeps or dreams that she sleeps peacefully. Pelu is awake tonight. He has already dreamed for too long what it would be like when everything begins, when luck changes. Thanks to his best friend, the Jandro, he will try to strike a blow that changes his destiny, although along the way he must face his own grudges. His last night is a farewell in which he travels the streets and the songs that accompanied them all their lives.

Far Inland Mariano Llinas (40′)

A sort of book of poems by Mariano Llinás- loosely inspired by Henri Michael and edited with Alejo Moguillansky.

Distant Interior (Poems): 1- The inner city | 2- Abysses | 3- The Pilgrim | 4- The books that I am not going to read | 5- The rocket | 6-What happened here | 7- A laboratory | 8- Regions | 9- Indoor party

Saturday February 12

Chapter II – Cinema + Conversation + Q&A

CONVERSATION | 6:15 p.m.

Conversation: The director Paula Saidon and the directors Paul Pecora Y Martin Farina They will have an exchange with the members of La Noche Americana (cinema magazine) about the films that will be screened next and the process of making them.

CINEMA | 8:00 p.m.

The shadows Paulo Pecora (18′)

Two foreigners have been trapped in Buenos Aires. The material world seems to weigh too much on them in times of crisis that the city is going through. But that day, after encountering the memory of her dead cousin, she will be able to see the sublime of her existence even in the smallest things.

some James Paula Saidon (4′)

An automatic voice tells the story of the astronomer James, who discovers the possible existence of a parallel universe whose time would run backwards.

Film:

children of god Martin Farina (60′)

Francisco and Sol were raised outside the system in a religious community called “La Familia Internacional”. In an attempt to free the voice and reconfigure the puzzle of subjectivity, the film recovers a past that returns through its memories to expose facts that had been denied.

Later Q&A with Martin Farina & Team

Saturday February 19

Chapter III – Cinema+Conversation Q&A

CONVERSATION | 6:15 p.m.

Sorry, I ran out of time. Where is Argentine cinema going?

dialogue between Tomas Guinazu, Raul Perrone Y Thomas Guarnaccia (Las Veredas, newsletter on cinema); about the present of the national cinema, the existence or not of a new Argentine cinema, the platforms and the exhibition in theaters

CINEMA | 8:00 p.m.

Film:

S4D3 directed by Raul Perrone (fifty’)

Later Q&A with the director.

The Proa21 Cultural Center is located at Av. Don Pedro de Mendoza 2073, La Boca neighborhood.

