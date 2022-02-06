UNAM will allow double degree for Medical Surgeon with University of Córdoba

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) will offer its students of the Ldegree in Medical Surgeon the option of Double Degreein coordination with the University of Cordoba (UCO), Spain.

The agreement basically consists of something unprecedented in which we had no precedent in the Faculty of Medicine and probably in no other school of Medicine, which is the double degree in the Bachelor of Medical Surgeon. This means that the students who opt for it will be able to have a double degree: from the UNAM and the UCO”, he claimed the director of the FM, Germán Fajardo Dolci.

Will be on may when the School of Medicine issue the announcement to opt for the Double Degree.

Students who opt for this modality will be able to continue their studies or hold residencies and work more easily in Europe, while students at the University of Córdoba will have better conditions to study in Mexico.

With the double degree, students will have the possibility of doing a postgraduate degree in any country of the European community. Of course they can do it from here, but it is much easier if they have a title from the community itself”, added Fajardo Dolci.

The exchange between UNAM and the University of Córdoba will begin at the medical internship. The students will spend a year in the other country and return when it is social service.

While they are in the medical internship they must complete some subjects that could not be equated 100 percent in the other country, although they can be taken online.

