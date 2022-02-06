Unacceptable results due to diversity in NFL coaches

Brian Flores’ team of lawyers describes this movement as a mere public relations exercise

The results of the NFL’s coaching diversity efforts are “unacceptable,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo sent to all teams Saturday morning.

The memo, titled “Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” comes four days after the NFL called coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit alleging discrimination in the hiring process “meritless.”

Roger Goodell with Stephen Ross, owner of the Dolphins, one of those accused by Brian Flores in his lawsuit against the NFL and other teams for racism. Getty

Flores, fired by the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 10 despite consecutive winning seasons, hopes to “shine a light on the racial injustices taking place within the NFL,” according to his lawsuit filed this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is the league’s only current African-American head coach.

“Racism and any form of discrimination are against the values ​​of the NFL,” Goodell said. “We have made significant efforts to promote diversity and have adopted numerous policies and programs that have brought about positive change in many areas, however, we must recognize that, particularly with regard to head coaches, the results are unacceptable. We will reassess and examine all policies, guidelines and initiatives related to diversity, equity and inclusions”.

The memo also emphasized that “we understand the concerns” of Flores and others this week.

Flores’ lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from the NFL and to increase the influence of black people in the hiring process, the objectivity of hiring for high-profile jobs and transparency in pay, among other issues. Flores is suing the Denver Broncos and New York Giants, alleging discrimination during the interview processes, along with the Dolphins for his firing last month and owner Stephen Ross’s efforts to undermine the work of Flores, who alleges: Ross tried to incentivize Flores to lose games with bonuses of $100,000 for each loss in 2019; Broncos executive John Elway showed up hungover during a job interview in 2019; and the Giants decided to hire now head coach Brian Daboll before interviewing Flores. All three teams have vehemently denied Flores’ claims.

Flores’ attorneys released a statement Saturday saying they “suspect this is more of a public relations ploy than an actual commitment to change.”

“The statement made today by the Commissioner is, on the surface, a positive first step, but we suspect it is more of a public relations ploy than an actual commitment to change,” Flores’ attorneys, Douglas H. Wigdor, said. and John Elefterakis, in a statement. “For years the NFL has hidden behind foundations that were supposed to protect the rights of African-American players and coaches, all while letting systemic racial bias fester in their front offices. The NFL is now implementing the same playbook.” again and that is precisely why this lawsuit was filed. We would be happy to speak with the Commissioner about real change, but unfortunately he has not reached out to us to engage in such a discussion. In fact, no one from the NFL has reached out . to us. In the absence of such a discussion followed by impartial and concrete change, we believe that a court or a government agency should order a federal oversight of the NFL, as the NFL can no longer control itself.” .

While the NFL has tried to strengthen the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview minority candidates and offers draft picks to incentivize minority signings, the numbers are trending down. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is the only minority head-coaching candidate hired in the past two cycles: seven last year, five so far this year. That total includes zero African-American coaches.

The GM candidates are faring better, with two hires — Ryan Poles of the Chicago Bears, Kwasi Adofo-Mensah of the Minnesota Vikings — selected from four hires made this cycle.

“While the legal process progresses [con Flores]we will not wait to reassess and modify our strategies to ensure they are consistent with our values ​​and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” Goodell said. “In particular, we recognize the need to understand the lived experiences of diverse members of our the NFL family to ensure everyone has access to opportunity and is treated with respect and dignity.”

The game integrity issue will also be “thoroughly and independently” reviewed by the league while awaiting full cooperation from the league. “There is a lot of work to do, we will embrace this moment and seize the opportunity to become a stronger and more inclusive league,” Goodell concluded.