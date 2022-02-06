Uma Thurman says she really enjoyed playing Poison Ivy in Batman & Robin

Perhaps one of the most beloved versions of the Dark Knight is the one played by Michael Keaton in 1989 for Batman – 72% of Tim Burton, following three years later with Batman Returns – 81%. It is true that a large part of the success was thanks to the vision of the director who sought to be as close as possible to the essence of the comics, however, two more sequels were made in which they tried to continue with the line proposed by Burton, but now with different protagonists and Joel Schumacher with the director’s baton.

Despite the fact that the director of Young Scissorhands – 91% were still involved in the production and visually the films were quite similar, the contrast of their impact was quite striking; and it is that, despite having great stars of the moment, the reception was quite bad, which was reflected in its low collection at the world box office without neglecting the bad comments from both the critics and the audience.

Of the two films directed by Schumacher, the one with the worst impact was Batman & Robin – 11%, where the batman was played by George Clooney and was accompanied by stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman, as well as sharing the scene with Chris O’Donnell playing Robin and Alicia Silverstone as Batgirl. Even though all these household names weren’t much help to the film back then, and it’s still far from being considered a good adaptation, it seems that all is not lost; at least someone is happy with what was done.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star of Kill Bill: Vengeance, Volume 1 – 85% remembered their time in the superhero movie and, contrary to what would have been thought that they would remember it as a misstep in their career, the actress still sees it as a “fantastic experience” where she never stopped having fun playing to the dangerous Poison Ivy and that, in addition, it has been her character in which she has undergone more makeup for her characterization.

I was talking about Joel Schumacher, the director who is a friend I love very much… I loved Joel Schumacher. That was a fantastic experience. I had to wear a lot of rubber suits. I did not have [que usar] a mask. I had my own face, but sometimes I had some braces and latex details on my face. That was the largest amount of rubber I have personally worked with.

Something that characterized the Batman films at that time were the extravagant costumes and the use of quite bright colors in contrast to the settings, just mention the blue and silver colors that were used with Schwarzenegger or Jim Carrey’s green suit in Batman eternally – 41%. Compared to the most recent versions, it is quite different, because now the darker side of their characters has been sought, portraying it even in the costumes and colors that surround them.

Just the costume and characterization of Uma as Poison Ivy – or Poison Ivy – is one of the most recreated by cosplayers who are fans of Batman comics, so no matter how bad the film is, no one can deny how good it was. your character design. For now there are no indications that the villain will return in any future DC and Warner production, but it would be well received. Even some fans have started to make their own proposals for actresses.