Twitter will add the “I don’t like” button: how it works

Twitter the implementation of the button will begin “Dislike” for users around the world with the intention of combating negative comments or aggressive in the application of the blue canary.

In 2021the company announced the intention to implement this mechanism of negative feedback to have greater clarity on the contents that should be reviewed in case they may contain elements offensive or inappropriate.

We’ve been testing how we can surface the most relevant replies within Tweets with the use of downvoting on replies. As we’re expanding the experiment to a global audience, we want to share a little about what we have learned thus far!

After a trial version, Twitter announced the expansion of the button “Dislike” for the web version of the app, although they anticipated that the update will arrive later to Android and iOSafter you have experimented with the PC version.

How do I use the Twitter “Dislike” button?

The company run by Parag Agrawal specified that the buttonDislike” will only be available for comments from own publicationswhich will be marked with the symbol of a Arrow down.

The new mechanism ofNegative vote” will not be available for posts or media from other users; however, the platform will not send a notification to the user who has received a downvotingbut the social network will be aware of the situation.

The developers of this new tool intend to avoid retaliation or additional shocks within a conversation. The objective of Twitter is to control the reactions of the public and the negative impact that they may have.

The elimination of dislike on social networks

After Facebook refused to implement a button dislike and, instead, would prefer to add a wide catalog of reactionsthe platform Youtube decided to hide the number of negative opinions received by any video.

With the constant expansion of social networksadministrators began to see metrics as empowering their use and fueling the hate Y bullying to all kinds of content creatorsfrom the smallest to the consolidated.

In the case of Twitterthe implementation of downvote would come to replace the comments malicious, because this alternative encourages direct interaction more than metric and hard data assessment of content.

The possible enlargement of characters in addition to the “Dislike” button

Even if Twitter was born with the aim that its users could communicate with the shortest length of characters possible, the platform is under development Twitter Articleswhich would allow making publications that exceed the 280 characters maximums.

The original limit was 140 charactersbut given the demand for more space to express ideas, the application offered the option of threads to publish tweets longer without losing the logic of the argument. The new alternative would be to remove the character limit.

The social network founded by jack dorsey would be about to see two fundamental changes in his identity, because in addition to the fact that there would be a new metricthe limits of space in the expression of the users would also be eliminated, although this last option is still in development.