Tom Holland Supports The Idea Of Making Amazing Spider-Man 3 With Andrew Garfield

Spider-Man fans went wild when they saw Tom Holland come face to face with the Peter Parkers played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the latest Marvel film: Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After the premiere of the tape, fans of the arachnid superhero flooded social networks to trend Andrew Garfield and ask Sony for one more Amazing Spider-Man movie, idea that is supported by none other than Tom Holland.

Tom Holland ‘would love’ to see Andrew Garfield in Amazing Spider-Man 3

While no such movie project has been announced, during an interview with ComicBook.com’s Marvel Podcast Phase Zero, Holland gave his wholehearted support to the idea of ​​a possible Amazing Spider-Man 3 starring the Golden Globe winner.

“I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to come to terms with the character and the studio to win back the general public. as if the fan reaction was so speculative. So if Sony decides to do that, they would have my full support and obviously Andrew as well.”said the British actor.

Garfield, the second actor to play Spider-Man on film, made his Marvel superhero debut in The Amazing Spider-Man 2012 and reprized his role in a sequel two years later.

Holland moved by the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that Holland was so touched by the presence of his fellow actors on the set of the latest film that he thanked them both profusely. After director Jon Watts, producer Amy Pascal, and the film’s writers witnessed the kindness, they knew they had to include a similar moment in the film.