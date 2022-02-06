Titanics. This is what the girl who danced with Leonardo DiCaprio looks like today | PHOTOS

Digital Millennium

The tragic end of the titanicthe ship that “not even God was able to sink”gave rise to one of the jewels of the seventh Art. The film directed by james cameron made the love of a legend jack and rose, In addition to being between top five grossing movies of history since its premiere in 1997. Without a doubt, nor only the protagonists stayed in the hearts of the fans, also others secondary characters they got conquer the screen

One of the most emblematic scenes is the evening in third class thatn Jack and Rose after an uncomfortable dinner, there the character played by Leonardo Dicaprio have a tender moment with Cora Cartmela girl of 8 years. Do you remember her? Here we tell you what happened to the actress and how she looks today.

Before he titanica will crash into an iceberg, the James Cameron film appeals to empathy by recovering passenger storiesone of them is that of Cora, who was played by the actressz Alexandrea Owens-Sarno.

What happened to the girl who danced with Jack on the ‘Titanic’?

Alexandrea Owens was 8 years old when she was chosen to join the cast of Titanic. In the film, she had a memorable dance with Jack minutes before the young man asks Rose to dance, but not before telling Cora that she is still her favorite.

“My mom has an amazing photo of Leo, Kate, my little sister Rachel and me. hanging out when they were getting ready for the dance scene. She is one of my favorites and is a reminder of how lucky I am to have worked with two of the best actors out there“he said in an interview with BuzzFeed.

Nowadays, Alexandra Owens She is 33 years old and originally from California, United States. Although she is still active in the world of acting, She is focused on her writing career. He worked on creating comedy gags and is writing his first novel.

Alexandria pointed out that Leonardo DiCaprio “andIt was absolutely a love. He was very funny and charming. He loved putting a smile on everyone’s face.”

After titanica She stayed away from the cameras for several years, but resumed her career in 2017. Hto participated in The Sluagh Y A Closer Walk with Thee, independent movies of the horror genre.

