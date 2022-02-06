This will be the next series from the creator of Big Little Lies

In 2017, HBO brought a play by Liane Moriarty to the small screen and it was an absolute success. Part of that triumph was due to its showrunner, David E. Kelley, who has a new adaptation on the way.

What was born as a miniseries that adapted the work of Liane Moriarty, Big Little Lies, morphed into a two-season story centered on deception and a homicide. Much of the event was due to David E Kelley, the showrunner of this story of HBO that managed to transfer the graphic material to the small screen with great success, especially in the first installment, which was the one based on the original publication.

Now, the director behind the series they starred in Reese witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley has another promising project on the way. It is a series about a work that has already been taken to the big screen with Harrison Ford as the protagonist, and that in 2011 also moved to the small screen, on that occasion with Bill Pullman to the head.

Kelley will be in charge of adapting a new version of Presumed Innocent, the work written by scott turow. The winner of 11 emmy awards will write and produce this story, which will feature JJ Abrams, Dustin Thomason and Ben Stephenson as executive producers. The release date has not yet been defined but it is known that it will be developed for AppleTV+, which in recent years has not stopped expanding its catalog of original titles.

Presumed Innocent tells the story of rusty, one of the employees who works in the Chicago prosecutor’s office, who is accused of having murdered Carolyn, a woman with whom he cheated on his wife and with whom he shared the work space. Despite the fact that everything indicates that he was responsible, he is in charge of denying having had anything to do with this crime and will set himself the objective of finding the whereabouts of the real murderer.

Elizabeth Olsen will also work with the creator of Big Little Lies

the future of David E Kelley It is more than promising in terms of productions. The person in charge of Big Little Lies An adaptation is on the way. The Lincoln Lawyer (novel of Michael Connelly) for Netflix, as well as from A Man in Full, from Tom Wolfe. But one of the most anticipated projects is love and death, who will star elizabeth olsen. It’s about the story of Candy Montgomery, a Texas woman who murdered her friend Betty Gore in the early 1980s, using an ax as a weapon.