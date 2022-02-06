This is what Jennifer Aniston does to fight wrinkles

Jennifer Aniston has become a beauty icon since her portrayal of “Rachel Green” on the iconic television series “Friends.” Her hair is one of her characteristic features, however, over the years the actress has shown that her face is still one of the most beautiful in the industry.

Despite her millionaire fortune, the actress uses a product sold at Sephora to combat her wrinkles, and its price may surprise all her fans, since it costs 11.99 euros in the store. A low cost alternative to look like a celebrity.

These are eye contour patches from the dermatological cosmetics firm 111 Skin, created by Dr. Yannis Alexandrides. The line of patches used by Brad Pitt’s ex is the “Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask”, one of the actress’s best-kept beauty secrets.

Aniston revealed through her social networks the regular use of these hydrogel eye patches, since it has components that prevent aging, such as: Damascus rose extracts, colloidal gold, peptides, proteins and amino acids, which help reduce the appearance of a tired face, helps to firm the area, illuminates and rejuvenates the skin. For this reason, these patches have become one of the brand’s most successful products due to their excellent formulation.

In Sephora they describe this miraculous product as “a radiant halo on the surrounding skin”, and indeed that is the image that the actress usually shows in each of her presentations, radiant, luminous and hydrated. In addition, it should be taken into account that the actress does not usually use makeup looks that are too loaded or elaborate.. Her look is defined by a luminous and natural skin, and a simple eye makeup in neutral tones, leaving aside the use of dramatic eyeliners and smokey eyes. For this reason, caring for her skin is essential for Jennifer because she is committed to showing off her skin without excess products, but very well cared for and hydrated.

At Sephora there are a large number of skincare brands that offer this type of specialized eye contour mask. Among them we can mention the “Detoxifeye Eye Patches” of the “Pixi” brand. These eye contour masks are decongestant and revitalizing. Its formula helps to refresh and hydrate the eye area thanks to its ingredients such as cucumber, gold, hyaluronic acid and caffeine. These patches cost 25.99 euros at Sephora.

In the cosmetic market you can get different low cost alternatives for some products. This is the case of the “Eye Lift & Snatch Instant Sculpting Mask” from the firm Wishful, the facial care line of Huda Kattan, CEO of Huda Beauty. These patches promise an immediate lifting effect to reduce the effects of fatigue and provide tone and luminosity in the eye area. These patches can be purchased at Sephora for 4.99 euros.