this is the size difference with Switch, PS Vita or Wii U

A user has shared several comparative images with the Valve laptop as the protagonist.

Updated February 4, 2022, 13:25

Steam Deck It is taking a long time, but the users who have reserved it trust that it will be worth it. Valve delayed the launch of Christmas 2021 to the beginning of 2022, and finally in recent weeks we have known the definitive date on which it will begin to reach the homes of those who have opted for this technology.

One of the things that has caught the attention of the console since it was announced has been its size, as some gamers found it too big for a handheld. Its dimensions are 117 x 298 x 49 millimeters, but with the numbers in hand it is always difficult to get an idea of ​​what it will really occupy in our hands.

To solve this ballot, the user Cary Golomb, which has a YouTube channel, has shared several photos of the console, which it has already been able to test. Through them we can see several comparative images that put Steam Deck in front of other well-known portables such as the Nintendo Switch OLED, PS Vita or the Wii U tablet controller. We leave you the images shared by Gary Golomb below:

Steam Deck vs. OLED switch

Steam Deck vs. Playstation Vita

Steam Deck vs. wii u controller

There is time for more curious comparisons, such as the ones that put Valve’s console against Virtual Boy, SEGA’s GameGear and even against a banana to have a good size reference:

Steam Deck vs. VirtualBoy

Steam Deck vs. Game Gear

Steam Deck vs. standard banana

Steam Deck arrives from February 28th to the homes of the first who managed to reserve it. The machine consists of a strong anti-cheating system so that some users make use of hacks in their games, and from Valve they have made public the list of verified games for the console, a group that is updated and allows us to know which titles will work correctly in the new hardware.

