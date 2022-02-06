This is the high-end Samsung that won me over in 2021 and is an excellent purchase in 2022

I was able to test the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G and was surprised by its excellent performance. This is my recommendation if you are looking for a high-end in 2022, and its price is already plummeting.

Last year I had the opportunity to try the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G for a few weeks. The objective was not to analyze the terminal, just to use it as a companion for the analysis of the Samsung WW90T684DLE/S3 washing machine. However, those days allowed me to discover a smartphone that it is much more than the shadow of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

In addition to a beautiful design, which radiates premium feel Right out of the box, the Galaxy S21+ 5G has a excellent screen, one of the best on the market. the processor samsung exynos 2100 It can handle anything you throw at it, and the camera system obtains high-level images. As if this were not enough, mount a large capacity battery that offers day and a half of autonomy without many problems.

These are the reasons why the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G made me fall in love during the weeks I spent with it. However, it was difficult to recommend it at that time due to its high price. Things change in 2022, as it stars in spectacular offers that drop its price. Specifically, it goes from costing 1,059 euros to be even below 700 euros on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, an excellent high-end to buy in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G has a beautiful glass back that offers a “premium” feeling when we hold it in our hands. you can choose it in various colors, such as purple, black or silver. All of them are pretty, so you just have to take into account your tastes. It is a large device, with a thickness of 7.8 millimeters and a weight of 202 grams, but not heavy at all.

When you buy the Galaxy S21+ 5G you will get one of the best screens on the market. It’s about a 6.7-inch panel with AMOLED technologyresolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the chassis works the processor samsung exynos 2100, which offers impressive performance under any circumstance. During these weeks, I did not perceive any sign of weakness in this phone. Furthermore, it is compatible with 5G networks and has already updated to Android 12.

Charging …

READ ALSO The best high-end phones of 2022

With this Samsung mobile you can also take very good quality images, both in sharpness levels and by dynamic range. Use a triple rear camera with 64 MP main lens, a 12 MP wide angle and a 12 MP ultra wide angle. You also get good selfies thanks to a 10 MP front camera.

Another aspect that surprised me about the Galaxy S21+ 5G was its performance in terms of autonomy, since it exceeds the day of use even though we are demanding users. This is possible thanks to a 4,800 mAh battery with 25W fast charge, 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. There is a drawback, and that is that the South Korean manufacturer It does not come with a charger. Therefore, you must use one that you have at home or get the Samsung 25W charger on Amazon.

For all this, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G is one of the best Samsung phones. and also one excellent option if you are looking for a high-end mobile. Remember that you can buy it on Amazon, where it gets to star discounts of up to 360 euros.

Related topics: Mobile, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!