This is how video games have managed to be a millionaire industry

It is not entirely clear to whom this should be attributed. the paternity of the first video game. In the final stretch of the 1940s, American physicists Thomas T. Goldsmith and Estle Ray Mann devised a peculiar entertainment device that imitated a radar screen like those used in World War II (which had ended only a few years earlier) in the screen of an oscilloscope connected to a cathode ray tube.

A little later, in 1950, the Canadian engineer Josef Kates created ‘Bertie the Brain’, a gigantic computer that used vacuum tubes and was capable of executing the game of three in a row. Kates designed and built this computer with the intention of showing off the thermionic valves he had designed, which were significantly more compact than conventional vacuum tubes, at the Canadian National Exhibition that year.

What is much clearer is that we owe the paternity of the first commercial video game console to Ralph Baer. This German-born American electronics engineer led the team that created Odyssey, the console that the Magnavox company placed on the market in 1972 for 100 dollars, a cost much higher than the 20 dollars that Baer initially wanted to sell it for. The video game industry had just been born.

From the rise of video games to the crash of 1983

Nolan Bushnell, an electronics engineer from Northern California, had been toying with the idea of ​​designing an electronic game that could connect to televisions for several years. When Bushnell saw the Magnavox Odyssey console in operation in 1972, his doubts were definitively dispelled, so on June 27 of that same year founded Atari alongside Ted Dabney. Each of them contributed $250 when the company was founded, and only ten years later Atari had an annual turnover of $2 billion.

In just a decade, the video game industry had managed to achieve a volume of business that Bushnell and Dabney had not even dreamed of ten years before. Atari monopolized much of this cake with its 2600 and 5200 consoles, but it was by no means the only company to have successfully brought successful platforms to market. Magnavox’s Odyssey, Coleco’s ColecoVision and Gemini, Mattel’s Intellivision or Emerson’s Arcadia 2001 are some of the proposals that competed for this market.

However, in late 1982 the American video game industry began to show some stress. The market was saturated with an infinity of consoles that barely added value to the machines that Magnavox and Atari had placed in stores a few years earlier. They simply limited themselves to recycling a successful formula ad nauseam with the sole intention of getting a piece of the juicy cake in which the video game market had become.

The software situation was even more alarming. Games were everywhere, but the feeling that they were nurtured by a few ideas being constantly recycled was even more pervasive than in the realm of hardware. At the beginning of the 1980s, the effort to innovate, to propose new ideas, which had driven this industry during the second half of the 1970s, seemed to have disappeared. Quality had taken a backseat. The only thing that mattered was selling more. And bill more.

This short-term strategy failed miserably. Users realized that video game companies were always selling them the same thing. They kept going over and over the same ideas, and their playful potential had been exhausted. The loss of confidence was absolute, and, as expected, the market suffered abruptly and dramatically. In addition, at that time the relevance of the video game press was anecdotal, so fans were forced to buy blindly.





When companies in this sector realized that they had no choice but to take action and alter course, it was too late. Atari, which by its numbers was still acting as the engine of this industry, tried to play it safe by launching the adaptation of the movie ‘ET, the extraterrestrial’ and the conversion of ‘Pac-Man’, which swept the arcades, for its 2600 console But none of these games lived up to what was expected of them.

Both were developed in a hurry, without means and with the sole intention of arriving in time to revitalize a market that was on the verge of collapse. Its quality was absolutely mediocre, especially that of the video game inspired by the Steven Spielberg movie, and users reacted as expected: turned their backs on them. Atari only sold 1.5 of the 5 million copies of ‘ET’ that it had made, so it was quick and lazy to dispose of the unsold units by burying them in the New Mexico desert.

In any case, we should not exclusively attribute the video game industry crash of 1983 to the lousy conversion of ‘ET’. This was just the straw that broke the camel’s back. The rise of personal computers contributed to the debacle of consoles, but the crack definitely caused it, as we have seen, the loss of confidence of users due to the poor quality of video games and the saturation of a market that had left behind most of its leitmotiv: its playful potential.

The economic reports of that time reflect that in 1983 the US video game industry had a turnover of 100 million dollars. Only a year before this market had reached a turnover of 3 billion dollars, so the crash was monumental. Many companies had to close, and even Atari was up to its neck in water. In fact, his debts meant that in 1984 it ended up in the hands of Jack Tramiel, the founder and former co-owner of Commodore who, a few months after leaving the company he had created, decided to buy Atari’s consumer division from Warner.

Japan gave the video game industry the boost it needed to resurface

In the early 1980s, the European video game industry was nothing more than a smaller-scale reflection of the American one. However, in Japan, which was the other big market, the landscape was very different. Years before, Nintendo had entered the electronic toy industry at the hands of the brilliant engineer Gunpei Yokoi. His light guns and his first video game console, the Color TV Game, which hit stores in 1977, had done very well.

In 1983, just during the cataclysm that was sweeping the American industry, Nintendo released its second video game console: the Famicom.

In addition, the Game & Watch had stocked the company’s coffers, so it was ready to take the next step and consolidate itself as the dominator of the Japanese video game market. In 1983, right during the cataclysm that was sweeping across the American industry, Nintendo released its second video game console: the famicom (later known in Europe and the United States as the Nintendo Entertainment System or NES).

This machine was welcomed with open arms by the Japanese market, which was very different at the time from the American one. The latter was dominated by a hodgepodge of companies that were fighting among themselves to get a piece of the cake, and for which, moreover, the quality of their video games had been in the background. But nevertheless, in Japan Nintendo had no rival. But far from settling in, he was releasing high-quality video games for both arcades and his home platform.





Shigeru Miyamoto had already had monumental success with his ‘Donkey Kong’ and its sequels, video games that were already starring one of the icons of this industry for decades: Mario. Everything was going well, so there was no reason to settle for just the Japanese market. Initially, Nintendo intended to land in the US market with Atari, but a clash derived precisely from the intellectual property of ‘Donkey Kong’, caused it to finally decide to enter this market on its own.

The North American industry began to recover, and in 1988, with a Nintendo that monopolized 70% of the market, it invoiced 2.3 billion dollars.

The NES console landed in North America in October 1985, and just a year later, in September 1986, it hit European stores as well. Many American analysts clung to the 1983 crisis to predict that Nintendo would take a monumental hit, but it was not. The NES arrived armed with a generous amount of good quality video games, and managed to mark a turning point. The North American industry began to recover, and in 1988, with a Nintendo that accounted for 70% of the market, it had a turnover of 2.3 billion dollars.

The size and relevance of the video game industry today is not only due to Nintendo. A lot more has happened since the mid-1980s, and many other companies have been involved, that have helped position this market where it is today, but there’s no question that Nintendo proved that things could be done well.

That quality mattered. That it was necessary to offer consumers added value. New experiences. In short, he showed that the path followed by Atari, Coleco, Mattel and the other North American companies was not the correct one. In 2021, the global video game industry has invoiced a total of $180.3 billion and enjoys a health that many other markets would like for themselves.

Images | cottonbro | Tomasz Filipek | Jessica LewisCreative