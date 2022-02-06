This is how Donovan Carrillo prepares for his Olympic debut

Donovan Carrillo has drawn attention for the songs he uses in his routines, such as those of Juan Gabriel. Photo: Getty Images

Donovan Carrillo is one of the Mexicans who has attracted the most attention for these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

After his time as flag bearer for the Mexican delegation at the opening ceremony, the young man from Jalisco is preparing for what will be his first participation in figure skating at an Olympic event next Monday and Wednesday.

Through Twitter the Mexican Olympic Committee shared a video where the 22-year-old is observed skating and doing some movements of his routine.

When does Donovan Carrillo compete?

Monday 7 February at 7:30 p.m. (Mexico time) in the short program.

Wednesday 9 February at 19:30 in the long program.

Design and music that Donovan Carrillo will use

For his debut in the Olympic joust, Donovan Carrillo will wear a black suit it has about 17 thousand crystals and gold studs placed on the legs, forearms, shoulders and chest of the skater and was made by the designer edgar lozano.

Donovan Carrillo’s suit has more than 17 thousand crystals and they did it in 15 days. Photo: CONADE press.

The garment has studs in the form of spikes because edgar lozano I wanted to impregnate a design inspired by Glam Rock, specifically in the song Black Magic Woman by Carlos Santana which is the one with which he will debut Cheek.

It is not the first time that the Mexican skater uses Black Magic Woman in his career, since it has been part of his routine throughout his Olympic process, interpreting it in the United States International Figure Skating Classicin Massachusetts.

What is figure skating?

Figure skating is one of the most popular sports at the Winter Olympics; was played for the first time in the Olympic Games in London 1908, and again in 1920 in Antwerpbefore being permanently transferred to the winter games program.