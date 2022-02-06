This is Batman’s biggest fear according to Robert Pattinson

Batman is one of the most interesting superheroes. It was created by writer Bill Finger and artist Bob Kane for the twenty-seventh issue of Detective Comics, which was published at the end of March 1939. With it came the dark atmosphere of the city of Gotham, a copy of New York, which was presented in the fourth installment of the series starring the dark knight, in December 1940. And its Psychologically disturbed villains, the twisted plotlines they enable, and Bruce Wayne’s traumatic origin story are unforgettable.

As with other iconic fictional beings, from Dracula to Sherlock Holmes, the Batman has been engulfed by the cinema on a few occasions. The big screen has shown his adventures with the faces of Adam West (Leslie H. Martinson, 1966), Michael Keaton (Tim Burton, 1989, 1992), Val Kilmer, George Clooney (Joel Schumacher, 1995, 1997), Christian Bale ( Christopher Nolan, 2005-2012), Ben Affleck (Zack Snyder, 2016-2021) and, soon, Robert Pattinson (Matt Reeves, 2022). Each one, with its own psychic and emotional approach.

‘The Batman’, far from the other adaptations according to Robert Pattinson

“I met Matt and talked to him about how he intended to portray the character and reinvent Gotham. I liked his ideas, so I accepted long before reading the script, “Robert Pattinson said in an interview with river about batman “And then when I read it, I felt like it was completely different from the other movies. It’s pure film noir, a detective story, like a graphic novel. And, at the same time, it’s a striking action feature, but it has a lot of mystery and suspense elements. It’s like a serial killer movie.”

Actors like the British one, who are concerned with delving into those characters they embody in order to better understand them, and thus offer elaborate and credible acting work, do not skimp on searching the corners of their biography and their character. Even in aspects not necessarily of great depth, but relevant to the plot of a proposal such as batman. For this reason, dark protagonist’s greatest fear It is not a trivial matter, although Jonathan Crane or Scarecrow is not one of his enemies this time.

Bruce Wayne’s biggest fear

Taking into account Robert Pattinson’s answer about it in the interview for river, we intuit that the villains that intervene in the film will exploit that fear. “If there is any enemy, energy can be obtained from them. Although it is not healthy. After all, such energy turns into dark energy, which will eventually do harm,” says the London-born actor. “But Bruce has accumulated pain for twenty years, and this time he will be released. For Bruce, being Batman is like a strange therapy. in many ways”.

“And he depends on it,” he continues. “Maybe his biggest fear is that his mask will be ripped off, revealing the fact that Batman is Bruce Wayne. That would mean something as bad as death for him. That’s why he fights like Batman. So it is true that it requires a lot of energy, but it also receives [de la existencia de sus enemigos]”.

So, in the words of Robert Pattinson and unlike Joker (Heath Ledger) in The dark knight (Christopher Nolan, 2008), who doesn’t give a damn who hides behind the superhero costume because he doesn’t want the fun to end, maybe riddle (Paul Dano) or penguin (Colin Farrell) yes try to unmask him in the new feature by Matt Reeves (war for the planet of the apes). Unfortunate purpose for him for the reasons that the interpreter points out and because Bruce Wayne’s crusade in Gotham begins during batman.

