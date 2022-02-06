This Colombian soccer legend is running as a candidate to replace Reinaldo Rueda

A former legend of the Colombian national team ran as a replacement for Reinaldo Rueda

February 05, 2022 10:00 p.m.

After the double round of qualifying rounds that left the Colombian National Team out of the Qatar World Cup in the absence of a miracle in the next two dates, criticism of the continuity of coach Reinaldo Rueda is questioned by many (fans and those who do not) , and an old acquaintance of the coffee group was encouraged to replace him if they call him: Luis Amaranto Perea.

“It would be an honor to be called by the Colombian Football Federation. The situation of the Colombian National Team worries and hurts, because of the teammates and because of the great person that Professor Reinaldo Rueda is,” said the Junior de Barranquilla coach.

“The lack of goals is very worrying, especially due to the category of the players. Defensively, the team has behaved well. Today we are in the national team but this is something that has been happening to us for a long time. First we should define what we want to play” Perea commented in a recent interview.

Regarding the latter or how difficult it can be for a Colombian coach to lead in the local tournament, the former player of the Colombian National Team indicated: “There is a lack of guarantees for Colombian coaches, I do not speak ill of foreign coaches, because I have been a foreigner “.