They want to lower gasoline! They apply the highest stimulus in history

Issued the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) the decree of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) with the highest tax incentive ever seen for the collection of IEPS on gasoline in force as of Saturday February 5 and until Friday February 11.

The gas great (less than 91 octane, known as “green”) will have a stimulus of 93.27%, eleven percentage points more than the previous reduction.

just broke mexico the highest level in history. The previous record was in October 2021 of 82.47 percent. The stimulus will now be 10.8 percentage points higher.

The gas Premium (91 octane or higher or “red”) goes from tomorrow to 71.51%, also the highest level in history.

The diesel will receive a stimulus of 81.01%, also a record.

The Ministry of Finance will only be charging less than seven out of every hundred cents of IEPS on Green gasoline.

The Federal Government thus renounces collecting almost the entire tax with the aim of curbing to some extent the increase in gasoline prices in the market.

Now the great gasoline (less than 91 octane) you will pay 36.90 cents per liter of tax.

(91 octane or more) will pay 1.3210 pesos of IEPS for each liter.

The diesel will pay 1.14 pesos per liter of tax.

Gasoline price.

The regular (green) averages at the national level 20.76 to 20.80 pesos. The premium (red) from 22.71 to 22.86. Diesel 22.19 to 22.29 pesos.

In the city of Chihuahua la Verde exceeds 21 pesos per liter in several stations.

In Ciudad Juárez, it is around 16.50 pesos per liter, with slightly higher or higher variations depending on the season.