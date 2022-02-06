‘They hit me with a tube’

Raul Orvananossports writer who has given his voice to the narration of Mexican soccer matches in the last couple of decades, has been harshly criticized in recent years on social networks, a situation that the former soccer player disapproves when it comes to insults but accepts when it comes to constructive criticism.

“They hit me with a pipe, but we all make mistakes, that leads me to improve myself; what I don’t like are the insults of people who are anonymous, but all other opinions, good and bad, are accepted” , counted orvañanos in an interview with The Hobby.

“In my career there is everything, very special moments; for example, the World Cups that we broadcast with Enrique Bermudez are a great memory, it was the time when Televisa did not lose to the competition, we had a good audience, the World Cups they fill me with a satisfying memory, the qualifiers. when i go to Fox Sport I really liked transmitting the Libertadores Cup“, he pointed.

orvañanos He emotionally recalls how he went from the field to the microphone, with big names involved in the beginning of his journey with the sports chronicle.

“I had been thinking about it since before I retired from football, an uncle was a very important baseball reporter: Eduardo Orvananos. This part of football always caught my attention. One day I asked for a chance Carlos Alazraki and I started as a reporter in Noti 13, which led Jose Ramon Fernandez; At that time there was not so much competition and that helped me, because it was quite bad at the beginning, I don’t know if it’s good now, but before it was worse. You have to give people digested what you think,” he said. Raul.

