They affirm that Marysol Cortés is OUT of Exatlón All Star due to another death in her family

Having one of the best performances within the fifth season, Marysol Cortes managed to be crowned the absolute champion of the last edition, making it clear that the blue team had regained its strength and was ready to continue devastating its red competitors in the following seasons, unfortunately for the athlete, the fatigue after her participation led her to suffer the consequences.

Marysol Cortes she served as one of the most emblematic leaders of the blue team within the fifth season, leading the team to have a well-deserved victory by beating all her red opponents, being one of the athletes with the highest score throughout the competition, the athlete achieved his goal after several months participating in the TV Azteca reality show.

By becoming the overall winner, Marysol Cortes won his automatic pass to the sixth edition of the reality show, in which he would face the great legends of Exathlon Mexicobeing one of the most important seasons in the entire history of the program.

fans of Marysol Cortes They were quite excited to see the participation of the blue athlete again, and this time she would be facing great personalities from the red team, creating an even more important competition.

Sadly for the blue athlete, her participation in the sixth season of Exathlon Mexico It was not so fruitful, and it is that just a week after starting the new edition, it is rumored that the famous one has already been eliminated.

Marysol Cortés leaves Exatlón All Star

From being the best athlete in the table of the fifth season, Marysol Cortes went to the bottom of the list on startup Exathlon All Star, showing his evident tiredness after spending several months competing consecutively.

The physical and mental exhaustion exceeded the capacities of Marysol Cortesleaving her quite defenseless against the legends who arrived fresh to be able to compete in the new circuits of Exathlon Mexico, and taking advantage of each of their strategies to be able to advance in the competition.

Rumors suggest that the exit Marysol Cortes It was also due to strong news that the athlete received while inside the lands of Exathlon Mexico, And although nothing has been confirmed yet, it is believed that the blue athlete decided to leave her participation to finally return to her family after several months away.

Let us remember that within the fifth season the blue athlete received the news about the death of her grandmother, and although this served as the engine to continue fighting to advance every week, it also meant a strong emotional blow, so having suffered a loss same, Marysol Cortes could not find the strength again to continue.