The zasca of Tanxugueiras after knowing the qualifications of the jury: “Like a video clip more”

the victory of chanell at benidorm fest It has become the center of controversy during the last week. The Catalan singer became the representative of Spain in Eurovision 2022 with his SloMo thanks to the jury’s vote, which gave it the highest score, while it sank the public’s favourites, the Galician group Tanxugueiras.

It all happened last Saturday, January 29, causing a media stir that has generated a constant debate on social networks, where many have attacked the jury and TVE for the “unfair” voting system, accusing them of orchestrated “tongo”.

They were surpassed by the video clip of Gonzalo Hermida

The breakdown of jury votes at the Benidorm Fest has only aggravated the situation with the votes of the jury. In fact, it highlights that, among the data that has been made public, a member of the jury will vote higher for Gonzalo Hermidawho was unable to perform due to Covid – we could only see the official video clip of Who’d say–, than to Tanxugueiras. This member of the jury gave Tanxugueiras the minimum score possible: 2 points.

Despite this, the protagonists of the controversy have thrown balls out during this week and have shown the good vibes generated by their stay at the festival, after which the rest of the participants they have turned to support Chanel. The singer has received a great deal of harassment on social media following her victory, something that has forced him to close her Twitter account indefinitely after this bittersweet success.

“I haven’t opened TikTok since Friday because I’m panickingbut I have to say that 80% of the messages I receive on Instagram are about love”, he confessed to Eva Soriano and Iggy Rubin this Tuesday during his visit to Special bodiesthe morning of Europe FM.

The zasca of Tanxugueiras to the Benidorm Fest jury

However, almost a week after the final of the Benidorm Festival, it seems that the spirits have not yet calmed down and the last to revive the controversy have been Tanxugueiraswith a zaca for the jury of the contest after the scores awarded by the judges were published.

This has happened during Chanel’s interview on the program The keys of the 21st centurywhere the singer chatted with the journalist Javier Ruiz about his recently released victory and the controversy that had aroused in recent days. Also in this space the Tanxugueiras participatedwho left a reflection on the jury’s vote that has not gone unnoticed by the most pissed off eurofans

The trio of artists performed a live broadcast from TVGAL, the Galician regional television, where they discussed their impressions of the festival with the protagonists who were in Madrid. After chatting with Chanel and the presenter, one of the members of the group launched to make some statements that have been highly applauded in networks.

“Javier, I wanted to say one last thing. Actually we entered the video, well live from here, because we know that like a video clip more than a live staging. So we said ‘Let’s do it!'”, joked one of them, referring to the jury’s vote that placed Gonzalo Hermida’s video clip ahead of his performance at the Benidorm Fest.

“Although we like direct, we have decided to do this on video,” they added, without forgetting their fellow contestant, to whom they sent an affectionate greeting. “A kiss to Gonzalo Hermidathat we love him madly”.