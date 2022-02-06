The young man who tracks flights of Musk and other celebrities refuses to eliminate the ‘bot’ in exchange for 3 years of renting a Tesla

Scott Painter, the CEO of the Autonomy company, proposed to Jack Sweeney to drive a Model 3 throughout the next triennium.

Jack Sweeney, the young American who created a Twitter account to track the movements of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s private plane, as well as similar ‘bots’ to track other celebrities, has rejected a three-year subscription to a car electric change to end your crawl.

This Friday Scott Painter, CEO of the car rental company Autonomy, made the proposal in exchange for Sweeney will eliminate theautomated account that tracks every Musk trip.

“If what you ‘really’ want is a Tesla Model 3: I have one you can drive! Do you want to make a trade? The offer is as follows. Close the account ElonJet and in return Drive Autonomy you will give away a subscription to Model 3″, tweeted painter.

“I already told you that I’m not interested in a subscription In addition, there are numerous facts that suggest that this is done jointly with Elon”, replied the young man. For his part, the businessman asked if his rejection was due to the fact that an account could appear that detect the location of the car in question. “Good [broma]. No, I just don’t want a subscription,” Sweeney wrote. Painter said he has “an idea of ​​one more offer,” but didn’t reveal it.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Friday, Sweeney explained that only another offer would seduce him. “I want my own car. I don’t want to have to pay it back in three years,” he said.

Other tycoons in the spotlight

The teenager was back in the media spotlight this week after revealing that he had set up other automated accounts that track the private jet flights of the Microsoft co-founder, Billgates; the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos; billionaire investor Mark Cuban and rapper Drake, among others.

In addition, he created the Ground Control website with which he seeks to monetize the “services” he provides to the followers of celebrities who want to be aware of their every step. In an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, the protagonist specified that the site also aims to host the web versions of Twitter bots, in case the platform decides to remove them due to privacy issues.