The tremendous drop in the value of José Juan Macías for his return to Chivas

José Juan Macías will have to return with his batteries recharged in search of joining to a new project now under the command of Marcelo Leano as a coach, since the last time he was in the Perla Tapatia Victor Manuel Vucetich He was the coach, for this reason the leadership hopes that his attitude will change and this will also help him recover the value of his letter, since he suffered a devaluation during his time in Spain.

in the RSacred ebaño the doors are open for JJ Macías, who did not live the best six months with Azulón team where he was only considered in eight games and could not be noticed in the enemy networks, which is why it also suffered a decrease in three million euros compared to what it was previously worth.

For its part, both Amaury Vergara as Ricardo Peláez hope and trust that the way of being of the 22-year-old attacker change at least a little, since the goal is for him to join the squad with enough humility to contribute his great qualities that are currently not enough in the team from Guadalajara that marches with four points out of a possible nine and will see activity until the following Wednesday in the duel of the Date 4 that was scheduled due to bad weather in Ciudad Juárez.

“The rojiblanco high command opened the doors for him when he wanted, they let him go to Europe on loan, where things did not go well, now the people of Chivas expect another attitude and win the fans back. For this reason, they already want him to play and score goals, since Chivas he needs it in all aspects, to improve in Clausura 2022 and it is also revalued since its letter was devalued 3 MDE in 7 months”, was part of what was published by the Filtered Touch column of Mediotiempo.

When will Macías debut with Chivas?

The striker is expected to report to Verde Valle on Monday, February 7, to get ready with physical work and, if possible, have his first appearance in the Day 5, on February 12 against Tigres de la UANL at the Akron Stadium, which would be a great incentive for him to be sheltered by the fans of the Flock that welcomes his return to the institution.