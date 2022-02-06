The top of the most beautiful according to the month of birth. What is yours? Photo: Pexels

The survey analyzed the birth month of 500 celebrities cataloged as the most beautiful of the world.

Hollywood stars like Megan Fox, Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie and Bradley Cooper were analyzed according to their birth month.

The top It was announced by the renowned Jaboco Wong in one of the episodes of the Roberto Mtz Podcast.

Do you want to know your place in the top according to you birth month? Find out.

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL ACCORDING TO THE MONTH OF BIRTH

– Place number 12: people who were born in the month of June They are the ones that occupy the last place. The survey reveals that only 29 celebrities of the 500 were born in this month.

– Place number 11: who were born in the month of July they occupy this place because only 30 celebrities of the 500 were born in this month.

– Place number 10: the month of may, 33 celebrities analyzed were those born in this month.

– Place number 9: this position is held by people born in the month of January. 35 celebrities of the survey were born on this date.

– Place number 8: people born in the month of November they occupy this position because 39 of the 500 celebrities were born on this date.

– Place number 7: the month of October is in this position.

– Place number 6: in the middle of the top arrive those born in March. 42 of the 500 celebrities analyzed in the survey were born on this date.

– Place number 5: people who were born in the month of September. 44 celebrities were born in that date.

– Place number 4: this position is occupied by those born in December.

– Place number 3: if you birth month is February, you are third place top of the most beautiful

– Place number 2: 52 celebrities of the survey have as birth month august. So if you were born on this date, you are one of the most beautiful.

– Place number 1: The birth month winner in this top he takes it April. 60 of the 500 celebrities were born on this date.

Although beauty is subjective, the survey categorizes celebrities and makes us have a fun time.

BEAUTIFUL CELEBRITIES ACCORDING TO THE MONTH OF BIRTH

1. December: Brad Pitt

2. November: Kendall Jenner

3. October: kim kardashian

4. September: Will Smith

5. August: Blake Lively

6. July: Angelique Boyer

7. June: Angelina Jolie

8. May: Megan fox

9. April: Alexander Fernandez

10. March: Jessica Chastain

11. February: Jennifer Aniston

12. January: Bradley Cooper

