The surprising story of a man who lived 18 years in an airport

In 2004, the movie became popular all over the world. ‘The terminal’directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Hankswhich told the story of Viktor Navorski, a man who was forced to live in New York’s John F. Kennedy airport.

Incredible as it may seem, this film was based on a story from the real life.

Specifically, he described, in broad strokes, the case of Mehran Karimi Nasserialso known as Sir Alfred, an Iranian refugee who lived in the Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport for almost 18 years, from August 8, 1988 to July 2006.

Did you know that movie The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks, is actually based on an Iranian refugee named Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who lost his passport in a French airport Charles de Gaulle after leaving Iran. He was stuck there for nearly two decades!#theterminal #stayinapp pic.twitter.com/NNqwE1ALeD — StayIn (@stayinapp) March 27, 2019

According to the ‘Europa Press’ agency, before Karimi will end in the paris airport he spent time in the UK studying Yugoslavian.

At that time, and despite the fact that he was far from Iran, he participated in the protests against the Iranian leader Mohammed Reza Pahleviwhose repressive government lasted for almost four decades (1941-1979).

When he returned to his native country in 1975, Karimi was tortured and made prisoner by the Iranian secret police. He was later expelled from the country.

For this reason, in 1988, he came to the Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airportlocated 25 kilometers from Paris, without any kind of documentation.

Mehran Karimi Nasseri is an inspiration to one of my favorite movies. #foundoutthismorning. 18yrs living @ terminal pic.twitter.com/5D53xrDav2 — Matt Oduor (@MattOduor) January 11, 2016

“Was going to Londonbut I was refused entry because I did not have passport”, he told on occasion, according to the newspaper ‘El Mundo’.

Karimi, 75, spent several months in prison for not having papers. When he regained his freedom, he couldn’t go anywhere due to lack of documents. That was how, having nowhere to go or the possibility of returning to Iran, he settled in Terminal 1 from the French airport.

A few years later, in July 1995, he was granted political refugee status in Belgium, which he never accepted because he did not want to go live in that country. His real wish was to move to the United Kingdombecause he had discovered that his mother was from scottish origin.

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, a stateless man who was stuck in an airport for 18 years had ate McDonalds every single day during his residence and he was underweight if anything https://t.co/MswuVPNwcT pic.twitter.com/u77fSjJQ9R — sleepy videah 🗗 (@videah_) May 10, 2021

Before his refusal, in 1999 France offered him a temporary residence permit and an expatriate passport that allowed him to leave the airport. Again, she did not want to sign the papers.

‘El Mundo’ reported that several people who knew him said that the airport became the ideal place for Karimi to ‘immerse’ himself in his books and write his memoriesso they no longer wanted to leave there.

“His story is incomprehensible. He has his papers in order, Economy waysbut he doesn’t want to leave because he only exists through the airport,” he said. Philippe Bargain, head of the airport medical service at the time.

In addition, he had a good relationship with the personal of the place.

Refugee Mehran Karimi Nasseri Lived in the airport for 17 years! https://t.co/iKQ8I6Aq3M pic.twitter.com/RDMwMK3Xny — catholic (@catholic) January 28, 2017

“It is a very pleasant company, it shows that it comes from a good family. He has won the sympathy of all the authorities of the airport and they let him live here,” said Sylvaine do Sacramento, who worked at the airport pharmacy.

After nearly two decades watching countless people go through the Terminal 1Karimi left the place in 2006, since he had health problems and was hospitalized.

When he came out of hospitallived in a hotel for a while, but on March 6, 2007, he moved to the Emmaus reception center in the 20th district of Paris.

after this date its unknown whereabouts.



