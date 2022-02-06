The store that leaked The Witcher 3 for Nintendo Switch lists Batman: Arkham Collection for the console – Nintenderos

It seems that Batman: Arkham Collection has recently been listed for the Nintendo Switch. This has generated speculation about a possible arrival of the game on the hybrid console.

Batman on Switch?

As you know, this title has not been officially confirmed for Nintendo Switch. But nevertheless, the french store WTT has listed it for the next August 2022 on the console for €59.99. This same store previously leaked The Witcher 3 release for Nintendo Switch, and now it may have done the same with these Batman games.

We will be attentive to see if its premiere on the Nintendo console is finally confirmed. Meanwhile, we leave you with its premise and its trailer:

Batman Arkham Asylum: In Batman: Arkham Asylum, the Dark Knight faces his greatest challenge as he becomes trapped alongside the most dangerous villains inside Gotham City’s insane asylum, known as Arkham Asylum. Batman: Arkham Asylum exposes players to a unique adventure with a sinister atmosphere that will take them deep into Arkham Asylum, Gotham’s psychiatric hospital for criminals. The player will move through the shadows, causing fear among their enemies and facing the Joker and the worst Villains of Gotham City who have taken the mental institution by storm.

The player will become an invisible predator using Batman’s gadgets and abilities to thwart the Joker’s insane plan. Batman: Arkham Asylum features an original story written exclusively for the game by five-time Emmy Award-winning author Paul Dini. With spectacular graphics and an immersive and oppressive setting, Batman: Arkham Asylum offers a variety of gameplay options that opens the spectrum for action, adventure and superhero games. Batman Arkham City: Batman returns in a new adventure even bigger! Developed by Rocksteady Studios, Batman Arkham City builds on the success created by Batman Arkham Asylum, this time immersing players inside Arkham City, the new maximum-security home for all of Gotham City’s dangerous gangsters and insane criminal masterminds. Get ready for a fast-paced adventure with extremely advanced, high-quality gameplay featuring an all-new story, a new cast of famous classic characters and the worst villains from the Batman universe, a prison five times the size of Arkham Island, and new gadgets. and more features for gadgets from the previous edition. It also includes new and improved gameplay features to provide the best experience playing as The Dark Knight. Batman Arkham Origins: Batman: Arkham Origins is the newest title in the Batman: Arkham franchise. Developed by WB Games Montreal, Batman: Arkham Origins will be based on an even larger city of Gotham and will be a prequel that takes place a few years before the events narrated in Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, both first games of the franchise. Set before the most dangerous criminals terrorized the inhabitants of Gotham, the game will show a young Batman who will have to face one of the most critical moments of his short career as a scourge of crime and that will define his path to become the Knight Dark. As the story unfolds, players will meet important characters for the first time and must forge important relationships with them.

What is your opinion? Would you like to see it on Nintendo Switch?

