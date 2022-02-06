The secrets of the make up artist of Hollywood stars that can be done at home

Thom Walker is Givenchy’s new makeup creative director

Creativity, charisma and a disruptive approach are the qualities that best define Thom Walker, Givenchy’s new creative make-up director. Walker is a benchmark of global make up who has worked with the most important artists in the world and combines its knowledge of architecture and design to create products for women around the world.

The young and talented English make-up artist managed to seduce the house through his creativity and his self-confidence when focusing on an innovative style that combines power and sobriety.

From various sources of inspiration works with contrasts, light effects and bold colors to highlight the faces of women and men.

For the designer it will accentuate the look with soft smoky black eyes

Is creator of avant-garde and impressive looks and also a passionate about innovation in makeup and all facets of the development process. His first memory of makeup was through her godmother, whom he considers a glamorous lady of the 80s and 90s. “He had such a deep love for beauty and fashion; she loved the luxury element of the makeup and its packaging, and I loved watching her apply her makeup. It just fascinated me. It is definitely one of the reasons why I dedicate myself to this today,” he explained.

In a long dialogue with Infobae via zoom, Walker, from Paris, He told that he is in a true creative hatching: “I like to incorporate design and architecture in my creations. When I am working with colors I take into account the ones that I like. For example, a yellow looks a lot like me,” he said.

Born in the north of England, Thom Walker began his makeup artist career by training in Paris. She collaborated with several international fashion and beauty brands, while working independently. He made the makeup of several editorials in magazines What i-D, AnOther, W Magazine and Dazed and Confused, as well as in the Italian, English and Chinese editions of Vogue.

Thom worked on the make up of numerous celebrities such as Emma Watson

He has worked with renowned photographers such as Paolo Roversi, Sølve Sundsbø, Rafael Pavarotti, Jack Davison, Richard Burbridge and Nick Knight; and also made up many actresses and singers, including Emma Watson, Claire Foy, Mia Goth, FKA Twigs, Rosalía and Kristen Stewart.

For Walker, working with Stewart was an unforgettable experience “Every person I meet has made an impact on me, but I think my favorite moment apart from the Givenchy ad was a job that got me to meet a lot of actors. Kristen Stuart was so amazing and we spent six days working on it. I will never forget that,” he said.

A lover of textures and colors is recognized and he hopes that in this new role he can carry out all his work along the lines that he is so passionate about. “What I liked most about this new challenge is being able to develop a product. I feel like spending a day on set is being in my natural habitat. Being able to go to the laboratory is a privilege; finding people who work on textures, on colors is so exciting that I am very happy. My DNA is very similar to Givenchy’s; it’s daring, it’s organic. It feels like a very good marriage between the two.” , he acknowledged.

Walker gets inspiration from different places and everyone is welcome to create. “Inspiration for me is everywhere. I find inspiration in people, books, music, buildings, art, fashion, nature. When I work on references, there is nothing I like more than sitting in my study listening to quiet music and getting lost in research and ideas“, he pointed.

Thom Walker recognizes himself as a lover of textures and colors (Givenchy)

-What does beauty mean to you?

– Beauty can be found anywhere and in anything. I like simplistic elements of beauty and making that simplicity bold and impactful. My beauty icon could be said to be Anjelica Huston. I think it’s just amazing. I love the fact that it plays with both powerful femininity and masculinity.

– What icon would you have liked to invent?

– Amy Winehouse. I loved that bold, black, recognizable eyeliner.

– What is the fashion that is expected for this 2022 in terms of make up?

– Everything that has to do with Parisian haute couture . I believe that it will accentuate the look with soft smoky black eyes. We spent so much time with our masks due to the pandemic that the idea is accentuate the look.

Thom Walker affirmed that the eyes will be the first category where diverse products will be seen

– How are your designs? What are you looking for with them?

– I always try to create an image that survives time. I don’t always think it has to do with cosmetics but more than anything with what you want to convey through that image.. So I always try to capture that in my work. I think it’s a collaborative process through style, hair or photography. The model is what I like; bring the best of the model. I always try to keep a very simplistic reference.

– What is your vision for the brand and what do we hope to see?

The main focus, as in the base categories, is mate. The lipstick category also has various textures to offer. . The eyes are going to be the first category where diverse products will be seen. They’re going to see that by the end of 2023. It seems long but it will come soon.

– What role does architecture play as a source of inspiration?

– It surrounds us every day and wherever we go. When we go on vacation or visit our favorite cities, we often go there to look at the buildings. I love how buildings can make us feel. I always say that when we go to a city we see the architecture. Each city has its own feeling and not only because of the architecture. Architecture is a good source of inspiration for design. It is to create a product that you can feel those moments through architecture. I think it all comes down to my love of design and I’m really excited to bring this element to Givenchy beauty.

For Walker, working with Stewart was an unforgettable experience in his career.

– What is the minimum beauty routine that you consider necessary?

– Take care of your skin; treat your skin kindly, massage it .

– What to do and what not to do in makeup?

– I don’t think there are rules when it comes to makeup. For me it’s about the self expression and how makeup can make you up.

Among his new duties, Walker will be in charge not only of the development of new makeup lines for the firm but will be the director of the communication campaigns associated with these collections. In addition to this work, he will acquire the position of spokesperson for makeup by Givenchy.

KEEP READING:

A washed face: the new makeup fashion that is viral on TikTok

Mascara: 6 tips to achieve a better effect on your eyes

The bouffant: how to do the hairstyle that was a boom in the ’60s and promises to be all the rage in 2022