The project that would face The Rock with Henry Cavill and Zachary Levi

One of the next entries in the DC Extended Universe could be a clash of the titans with great actors involved. Find out everything!

Dwayne Johnson he noticed it once he was selected as Black Adam for the antihero movie in the DC Extended Universe: “The hierarchy of power is about to change”, were the words of the interpreter who conditioned himself physically and mentally like never before for a role that he waited all his life for. Now there is less to go until the premiere of the film of this very particular character of the brand that will hit the cinema on July 29 of this year.

On the other hand, henry cavill gave life to Superman in the DCEU since the movie Man of Steeldirected by Zack Snyder, continuing with the story of the Kryptonian in batman v superman and the two versions corresponding to League of Justice. It’s still unclear if this version of the character will continue on in the DCEU, but if it does, there are not a few who suggest a confrontation with Black Adam.

an epic showdown

In addition, Zachary Levi is Shazam and right now he is shooting the second entry of the character in the DCEU: Fury of the Gods, where he and his family face Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu). The young man billy batson traveled an important path to find the balance as the mighty Shazam who is also guaranteed a meeting with Black Adam in the future.

What project could summon these three actors at the same time? Surely Shazam 3 or Black Adam 2 would be viable opportunities for this clash of titans. According to the words of rockhis character is trained to give battle to Clark Kent and Shazam at the same time. Something that will have to be checked if any of these films reach the big screen.

The truth is that it is always interesting to have a very powerful villain that means an almost impossible challenge for the heroes in question. Black Adam It may not be “bad” by definition, but its way of mete out cruel justice surely they will locate it on the sidewalk in front of Superman Y Shazam, who can join forces on this special occasion. Even Billy Batson can learn a thing or two from Clark Kent…