The possible destinations of Jürgen Damm and how he can reach Liga MX

Possible destinations already exist. Jürgen Damm and how he can reach Liga MX for this Clausura 2022 tournamentsame where he waits for an opportunity to be registered.

Jürgen Damm will not continue in ATalanta United of Major League Soccer in the United States; Gonzalo Pineda has already decreed that they do not have it planned for the 2022 season. This opens the possibility of reaching the Liga MX.

The right winger needs to open up the possibility of reaching Liga MX. For this needs Atlanta United to TERMINATE his contract; in this way it would become Totally free footballer it is the only way for him to be registered with a Mexican team.

These are the possible destinations of Jürgen Damm and most of them aim within Liga MX. The Clausura 2022 tournament can be the ‘lifesaver’ for the Mexican who has been left adrift at the moment.

Tigers: The Felinos could repatriate the player for free, an element that even Miguel “Piojo” Herrera likes, who is currently in the technical direction of the Nuevo León team.

Pachuca: If anyone can save him from being adrift, it is Jesús Martínez, who was in charge of giving him the total of his training in the Tuzos. In this way, he would return to the club where he lived great moments in Mexican soccer.

FC Juarez: With Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti on the bench, Juárez becomes a clear possibility for Damm, especially in a squad that lacks a lot of quality on the wings.

goats: A Mexican and without a contract, without a doubt the Rojiblancos appear on the radar to take over Jürgen and accumulate quality in their squad as well as reinforcements that their fans demand of him.

Liga MX: The conditions for clubs to still be able to sign players