The most unknown movies that are based on books by Stephen King

carrie, in 1976, was the first Stephen King novel to be released in theaters. Since then, the seventh art has been nourished for almost six decades by the books written by the master of terror. The glow, Item, Life imprisonment, Misery… Maine’s has provided material for some of the best feature films in the genre. However, with a writer who has published more than 60 novels, some stories with great adaptations that are not as well known to the public are always forgotten. These are some of them.

Movies based on Stephen King hits

‘The secret window’ (2004)

After Pirates of the Caribbean, the interpretive decadence of Johnny Depp choosing projects only increased. However, like an oasis in the middle of the desert, The secret Window He left us one of the most underrated roles of the actor. His terrifying atmosphere and how disturbing the role of John Turturro is take away any interest in going on a rural getaway.

‘Hearts in Atlantis’ (2001)

Based on a book of short stories by Stephen King, that 60’s drama narrates how the arrival of Ted (Anthony Hopkins), a mysterious man, changes the lives of his neighbors and specifically that of Bobby Garfield, a young man who has just recently lost his father.

Christina (1983)

John Carpenter made Christina a cult horror story in the 80’s. In it, a Plymouth Fury model car has the devil himself under its chassis, who only wants to end any life that comes near his beloved owner. The horror label Blumhouse is currently preparing a remake.

‘Total Eclipse’ (1995)

Kathy Bates and Jennifer Jason Leigh they have some formidable performances in this crime story. Perhaps Dolores Claiborne is one of the most charismatic characters written by King, but the direction of Taylor Hackford and Tony Gilroy’s script-level adaptation They do nothing more than elevate one of the best tapes that have been made of the writer’s work. Danny Elfman puts the icing on the cake with the soundtrack.

‘The Dead Zone’ (1983)

There’s nothing like when two talents from the world of terror come together such as Stephen King and filmmaker David Cronenberg. the dead zone tells the story of a young professor who, after spending five years in a coma, wakes up with strange extrasensory powers. With them, you will help the police to solve a series of murders.