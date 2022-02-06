The most famous album cover nudes in history: nine singers without any clothes

MOTOMAMI does not stop generating hype week after week. Of course, as far as marketing campaign is concerned, Rosalia It takes an honor roll with all merit. With its brief musical advances, the name of the album and, now, also with its front page, the singer has managed to get all the media on top of her new musical work. But has Rosalía been the only one who has posed nude on the cover of an album? Of course not. The list is longer than you think and we at Europa FM have decided to make a brief selection of some of the most controversial, beautiful or groundbreaking. Anything goes.

Lady Gaga, ‘The Remix’





Lady Gaga, cover of ‘The Remix’ // Cover





Gaga’s great album in which he compiles, for the first time, several of his most popular songs, such as PokerFace, bad-romance Y Just Dance. The album The Remix It was released in 2010. By the way, specialized critics also gave this album a very positive assessment, highlighting, above all, the singer’s ability to know how to sell the same songs, but offering something new at the same time.

Amaia, ‘But nothing happens’

The winner of Operation Triumph 2017 shocked all his followers when in 2019 he published But nothing happens, an album in which she is the absolute protagonist of the cover. Amaia’s artistic nude It was created by Paloma Lana, the creative director of the image in question.

Rihanna, ‘Unapologetic’





Rihanna strips naked in ‘Unapologetic’ // ‘Unapologetic’ album cover





Although the image is cropped just above the waist, which makes Rihanna on the cover of unapologetic it is full nude. The only thing that covers the breasts of the diva from Barbados is a graffiti very well placed. Furthermore, at that time, Rihanna He also surprised with his new hair, much shorter.

Katy Perry, ‘Teenage dreams’





Katy Perry strips naked on a cloud of pink cotton // ‘Teenage dream’ album cover





the cover of teenage dreams shows to Katy Perry naked on a pink cloud of cotton. The photo is the work of Will Cotton, an artist Perry fell in love with a few years ago. Where would Orlando Bloom be then? It was the year 2010.

Lil Nas X, ‘Montero’

Lil Nas X revolutionized the market with its Rodeo Y Old Town Road and, the cover of his first album, Huntsman, only confirmed what we all already believed, that a new music star had been born.

The Song of the Fool and ‘People’





El Canto del loco strips naked for ‘Personas’ // Cover of the album ‘Personas’





The members of The crazy’s song posed naked for the band’s fifth studio album released in 2008. By the way, the little girl on the back cover of Persons She is the daughter of David Otero.

Christina Aguilera, ‘Lotus’





Christina Aguilera strips naked in ‘Lotus’ // Cover of ‘Lotus’





Christina Aguilera stripped down to Lotus, a most suggestive cover in which it seems to emerge from inside the flower. It was Lotus one of the best pop albums of the moment?

Melendi, ‘Let’s start over’





Melendi’s cover // Cover of the album ‘Let’s start again’





Asturian singer melendi took off all her clothes for the cover of Let’s start again. The allusion to Adam is more than evident, although located in the center of a big city. This album marked a record change, after nine years, as well as a restart in his artistic career.