The millionaire amount that Chivas will lose thanks to Josecarlos Van Rankin

The Club Guadalajara has had to deal with a very common problem in national soccer and international, but now everything indicates that in the MLS they are beginning to take those bad practices that always end up leaving someone empty-handed and in this case the person involved is the defender Josecarlos Van Rankin.

When the previous campaign ended American soccer the Portland Timbers sent right back back alluding that they would not make effective the purchase of the Mexican, That’s why he reported with the Sacred Flock that he had to find an accommodation because the technician Marcelo Leano did not want to count on their services in this Closing Tournament 2022.

Given the lack of options and with no interest in the Liga MX, Portland appeared again to request a new loan for Van Rankin, which generates zero profits for Chivas, although it could avoid having to pay a footballer’s salary that would not be taken into account For this reason, the rojiblanca leadership accepted a new assignment.

With this, in the SanCadilla column it was reported that the “black intentions” of the Timbers is to exhaust the time of the current contract that has Van Ranking with Guadalajara which is, until now, a year and a half, and when six months are missing they can take it for free without having to pay a peso to the people of Guadalajara. According to the Transfermarkt portal, the value of the defender is 1.8 million euros.

“Seeing this situation, the people of the Portland to insist on the loan with the argument that it is better that the player has activity, and Chivas He has had no choice but to transfer it at no cost, although it will be the American team that pays the winger’s salary. The issue here is also that Josecarlos still has a year and a half left on his contract with Chivas, and Portland’s idea of ​​having him on loan is so that when there are only 6 months left their services are already made definitively”, was part of what the mysterious character explained.