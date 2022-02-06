the love story of the couple

A movie love story, like its protagonists, is lived by the model and actress Elsa Pataky and her husband Chris Hemsworth. At age 15, Elsa got a Thor microtattoo on her shoulder and 19 years later she married the famous Norse god from Marvel’s Avengers.

This was confessed by the Spanish in an interview with Vogue Australia magazine, her handsome husband’s country of origin. “Yes, he represents Thor and I ended up marrying whoever plays Thor!” Pataky commented to the media and added: “It’s amazing how life turns around. I liked that one, the legend that it brought with it was very beautiful and I wanted to keep it.”+

The couple secretly married on December 25, 2010, on an Indonesian island. Two later they had their first daughter, India Rose, and in March 2014 their twins Tristán and Sasha were born. Both have an agenda full of commitments, which they let know through their social networks.

Elsa achieved world fame for her participation in four films of the saga Fast and furious, He has also participated in Spanish, French, Italian and British productions.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky: their best photos

On her Instagram @elsapatakyconfidential she reveals her daily life as a mother, wife, actress, model and now the official image to promote tourism in Madrid, her hometown. Her more than two million followers delight in her outfits and adventures with her children and husband.

Through social networks they share details of their family life, they do not let their children see their faces but they are very happy.