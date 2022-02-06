‘The Lion King,’ ‘Venom,’ and 15 Other Movies Critics Hated, But Fans Secretly Love

There are films that the specialized critics hated, but our cinephile heart felt the opposite and we ended up loving them. That is why we are going to present you with a compilation of 15 titles that, to date, the public continues to enjoy.

Has it happened to you that some critics call a movie horrifying, but you liked it? Don’t worry, it happens more often than you might think, especially when it comes to popular blockbusters What Venom, Godzilla: King of the Monsters or The Lion Kingproductions that were not well received by the specialists of the seventh art, but that enjoyed enormous success at the global box office. That is why we are going to introduce you 15 films that the public saw over and over again and packed the theaters, but that the critics did not stop finding fault with the productionaccording to the ratings given by Rotten Tomatoes. It only remains for you to get comfortable and be ready to open the debate with your friends and family about these productions.

‘The Lion King’

The Lion King It was a live-action film directed by Jon Favreau that sought to revive the glories of the animated title that marked so many generations. In this case, the critics only gave him a 52% approval rating, but it does not compare to the 88% from the public.

‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’

One of the most radical differences occurred with Godzilla: King of the Monsterssince it was penalized with a 42% acceptance by the specialists, while the MonsterVerse fans gave it an average rating of 83%.

‘Aladdin’

Do you remember Will Smith’s version of the Genie? Well, this happened in Aladdin, another of the live-action remakes of the House of Mouse. This film directed by Guy Ritchie polarized viewers, on the one hand the fandom gave it a rating of up to 94%, while critics only 57%.

‘Better than ever’

Better than ever was a comedy starring Diane Keaton and Jacki Weaver that hit theaters in 2019. Although we must mention that not everyone enjoyed it in the same way, in the case of critics they considered that it deserved a average rating of 36%, while the public gave it 73%.

‘Two meters from you’

Teenagers and a hospital, what could happen? Of course, they end up falling in love like in the movie Two Meters From You with Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse and Moises Arias. This production was received by the public with a rating of 79%, compared to 53% of the specialists.

‘venom’

Before joining the MCU, Venom He was a character with whom few agreed. The reason? The passionate fandom was so supportive that achieved an average acceptance of 81%although this was not the case with critics, who considered it a 30% rating production.

‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’

The controversial “Martha” emerged in this film, which is why the superstars of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice stopped their confrontation, although that is an issue that we will not address on this occasion, but the low rating that he gave the review his 29%. And although it has not been the delivery most loved by fans, they did defend it with 63%.

‘Warcraft: The Origin’

Warcraft: Origins sought to bring gamers’ passion for the World of Warcraft video game to the big screen. This itself ended up being reflected in the approval numbers: the set of critics gave him just 28%, although the fans thought the opposite and supported the film directed by Duncan Jones with 76%.

‘Diary of a passion’

We are not going to deny it: to this day we continue to see Diary of a passion with Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as a couple who pours love. Although this story did not receive much praise from the specialized press, its 53% approval rating made it very clear, compared to 85% of the fans.

‘The indestructibles’

Long before The Avengers, Sylvester Stallone had already brought together the most popular action men on the big screen with The Expendables, however, it was also another case of disparity, the fandom had an average of 64% acceptance, while the critics considered that 42% was more than enough.

‘The proposal’

What could go wrong if you put Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds together in a romantic comedy? This is what he believed Anne Fletcher with The proposalbut he did not expect that the critics would barely reach out to him, in fact they rated it with a total of 45%. And on the other side of the coin, the public gave this movie a 67% approval rating.

‘Saw: Ghoulish Game’

Two strangers, who wake up in a room with no memory of how they got there, soon discover that they are pawns in a deadly game perpetrated by a notorious serial killer, sound familiar? This is Saw: Ghoulish Game, the first installment of the popular horror saga; It had precisely such a good start among the public that it was reflected in its rating with 84%, quite the opposite of the 51% of critics.

‘Just friends’

The story of the ugly duckling adapted by Hollywood. Just Friends follows the story of Chris (Ryan Reynolds), who is reunited with his biggest crush from youth, Jamie (Amy Smart), although he tries to resist, ends up competing for his love. This romantic formula was not fully accepted by the specialized sector, who rated it on average with a 42% rating. And on the other side? The public extended a friendly hand with 71% acceptance.

‘Aquatic life’

Aquatic life was a film co-written and directed by Wes Anderson with Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, and Anjelica Huston starring. This was another example of the difference that can arise between the critics and the public: 57% against 82%, respectively.