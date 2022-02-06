The hobby that transformed her life and made her a great entrepreneur
For Damarys Caro, jewelry, more than a business, is a balm for your heart. The designer began creating pieces to get ahead after the unexpected death of her father, but over time she discovered that she was her great passion and she decided to give herself completely to the creation of unique pieces. In 2011, she registered her trademark Karola & Co.. in the United States and Puerto Rico, gradually becoming one of the favorites. Her jewelry has been used by celebrities such as Zuleyka Rivera, Thalia Y Chiquinquira Delgadoand is currently launching its collection inspired by Valentine’s Day, a holiday that is just around the corner
In an interview with HELLO! USA, Damarys revealed to us how his beginnings in the industry were, in addition to revealing the inspiration for his most recent release. He also told us about the particularities of his collection and his plans for the future, such as his dream of seeing his pieces on the red carpets in Hollywood.
How did you start in the jewelry industry?
It was fate and its coincidences. My intention with Karola & Co. was to create a clothing brand for boys and girls inspired by my resourceful daughter, Karolina. While I was still defining the details of my concept, I bought tickets for a children’s clothing exhibition, but on the day of the event it got messy and I accidentally entered a jewelry exhibition.
Since it was there, I decided to check it out. Some pieces caught my attention and I decided to sell them along with the jewelry I had started making as a hobby, to complement my therapeutic process after the painful and unexpected loss of my father. The reception was positive and today I feel very grateful because I can dedicate myself to what one day helped me to heal.
What are the materials that predominate in your jewelry?
Part of Karola & Co.’s mission is to offer affordable luxury, and when I say luxury, I mean quality. To further this purpose, I use gold-plated metals, stainless steel, pearls, crystals, and semi-precious stones. I am very careful in the selection of materials because quality is paramount for me.
When you are going to create a collection, like Valentine’s, what is your inspiration?
I usually keep an eye on my surroundings to identify combinations, patterns and figures that I can incorporate into my collections. I also look at the attributes of the people I interact with, which are not limited to the physical, to see how my pieces can help them highlight those attributes. The only thing I avoid is clinging to fashion trends, because the goal is to make timeless jewelry that transcends them.
Beyond the traditional Valentine’s hearts and references, what are the most innovative elements of this collection?
The most significant element of this collection is the expansive definition it gives to love. This collection celebrates love in its multiple manifestations: self-love, love between family members, love between friends, love between couples and love that is cultivated in any type of emotional bond.