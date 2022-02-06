The hobby that transformed her life and made her a great entrepreneur

For Damarys Caro, jewelry, more than a business, is a balm for your heart. The designer began creating pieces to get ahead after the unexpected death of her father, but over time she discovered that she was her great passion and she decided to give herself completely to the creation of unique pieces. In 2011, she registered her trademark Karola & Co.. in the United States and Puerto Rico, gradually becoming one of the favorites. Her jewelry has been used by celebrities such as Zuleyka Rivera, Thalia Y Chiquinquira Delgadoand is currently launching its collection inspired by Valentine’s Day, a holiday that is just around the corner

©Custom The businesswoman has been with the brand for 10 years and has managed to position herself within the industry

In an interview with HELLO! USA, Damarys revealed to us how his beginnings in the industry were, in addition to revealing the inspiration for his most recent release. He also told us about the particularities of his collection and his plans for the future, such as his dream of seeing his pieces on the red carpets in Hollywood.

©Karola & Co. Karola & Co. is a great option to give away this February 14