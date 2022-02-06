The high-end iPhone you should buy costs only 649 euros

The smartest purchase right now is this iPhone for less than 650 euros.

Who said that to have a top-of-the-range iPhone you have to spend 1,000 euros? At this moment we have a high-end iPhone that does not reach 650 euros thanks to a spectacular offer that lowers the price to historical lows. It is, nothing less, than the best-selling smartphone of 2021: the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 is very similar to the iPhone 13 and costs much less money, it is the shop smarter at this time since its price has dropped from 809 euros to 649. A reduction of 160 euros that makes it the most recommended iPhone right now.

It is the best price on the entire internet, in stores like Amazon the iPhone 12 costs 695 euros. This discount from the TuImeiLibre store is spectacular and marks the historical minimum of the most recommended iPhone of the year.

TuImeiLibre is a completely reliable and recommended store that offers us devices new and sealedwhich come from the manufacturer and offer three year warranty in Spain. Don’t miss out on this offer and take home a great iPhone.

Main specifications of the iPhone 12

At this price, the iPhone 12 is the most recommended model in the Apple range. Its specifications are spectacular and it has everything you need in a smartphone at a very good value for money:

A premium design in aluminum and glass.

in aluminum and glass. Screen Super Retina XDR OLED 6.1 with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels.

with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels. Protection Ceramic Shield stronger than any other smartphone glass.

stronger than any other smartphone glass. 5G connection for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality.

for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality. Processor A14 Bionic the fastest chip in a smartphone.

the fastest chip in a smartphone. Advanced dual camera system 12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle.

12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle. Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording with DolbyVision .

3 and 4K HDR video recording with . 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision.

with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. FaceID the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world.

the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world. IP68 water resistance 6 meters up to 30 minutes.

6 meters up to 30 minutes. Accessory Compatibility MagSafe which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging.

which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging. iOS 15 with all its news.

For this price, It is not only the most recommended iPhone, but also the most interesting smartphone right now. Few could match the benefits of the iPhone 12 for just over 600 euros that it costs right now.

