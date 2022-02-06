The fastest divorce in history: 3 MINUTES after being married, she asked the judge to dissolve the marriage | Society

If you thought that Lisa Marie Presley’s with Nicolas Cage was a short marriage (3 months), there are others who take first place. They do not have famous protagonists, but they do have a plot of respect.

The latter was filed in Kuwait by a woman who was celebrating the union with what was thought to be her new husband, until he made a mistake that she classified as an “irreconcilable difference.”

According to the Kuwaiti media Q8News, the woman tripped while walking through the civil registry, falling to the ground. Then, her spouse for only 3 MINUTES, called her “stupid”.

The bride would have taken longer to get up than to make the decision to leave her new husband immediately. This time without falling for her, she returned with a firm step to the civil registry to ask the judge to dissolve the union, elevating the insult to an intolerable situation, as it should be in any couple.

So it was. The officiant gave rise to the request, dissolving what is already considered the shortest marriage in Kuwaiti territory and, why not, Worldwide.

The story has recently refloated on social networks and before its viralization, international media, from the United Kingdom to Argentina, have not hesitated to replicate the unique situation, with everything and their reactions in cyberspace, which are in support of the determined woman.

One of these considered “A marriage without respect is a failure”added to another user who added: “If this is how it acts from the beginning, better leave it”.

Women in Arab countries are constantly in the news due to the prevailing machismo in a culture that does not let them stand out. Even driving has been a recently won fight only in some Middle Eastern territories. However, and speaking of managing her life, the now ex-wife of a man who insulted her, it seems that she did so safely towards a dignified freedom.

An hour and a half of a marriage, with “domestic violence” included

The 3-minute marriage in Kuwait is rare, but not an unusual case.

The Argentine medium, Clarín, has added other similar facts, assuring that there are more marital bonds that lasted less than a soccer game and where there was even time to exercise violence.

This is precisely what happened a few years ago in British territory, when a couple, after an hour and a half of marriage, decided to divorce before the start of a fight that escalated to aggression.

It turns out that the husband made comments that were unpleasant to his spouse, in reference to the bridesmaids of his wedding – usually the best friends of the bride – which unleashed the woman’s anger. In fact, she broke an ashtray on her new husband’s head.

The police arrived at the scene of the disagreement in Manchester, and took her under arrest.

It is worth telling in this episode that the honeymoon they had scheduled for Greece was definitely canceled from both of their plans, along with the rest of the life they had tried to form as a couple.

The famous marriages that are not far behind in annulment record

Cancel and cancellation. The first is the name of the finger on which the wedding ring is worn. The second is the term used by celebrities (and non-celebrities) when they want to “cancel” their link.

As we mentioned at the beginning, that of Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley (daughter of the late “King of Rock”), has been one of the most famous and fleeting marriages in history. They lasted only 3 months married, after “joining their lives”, or at least trying, in Hawaii (2002). However, the gap between the two was increasing to the point of ending one of the most famous but short unions in the entertainment world.

Cage returned to the fray as one of the most unstable performers in the marriage.

In 2019, the news of another divorce broke. It took them 69 days to annul the marriage she celebrated in Las Vegas with Erika Koike. They were married only 4 days. The Lisa Marie Presley thing was an eternity compared to that of the model, who gained greater notoriety alongside Cage while they had not married (2018).

In the special couples issue of Vogue for February 2003, Annie Leibovitz also photographed Nicolás Cage and Lisa Marie Presley. When the magazine came out they had already broken up and Vogue introduced a text explaining it. #data pic.twitter.com/vZwr1i6DXk – Lucio Chiné (@LucioChine) November 19, 2020

Pamela Anderson, the former Playboy bunny and star of the Baywatch series (1989), has not been left behind in this count of marital instability, either for compelling reasons or for other unknown differences.

In 2020, Anderson married Jon Peters, whom she met at Hugh Hefner’s infamous mansion in the 1980s.

It wasn’t until two decades later that Pam and Jon decided to marry in a secret ceremony. The Spanish media 20minutos.es highlighted the story, assuring that everything ended in divorce after 12 days, since Peters himself assured that the link was at the request of the actress, due to some financial problems he was facing.

Anderson herself announced her fleeting marriage on her Twitter account, with a singular allusion:

“It was just a weird lunch… No ‘marriage’, no ‘divorce’.”

These are love stories, in times of pandemic (of divorce), which has always been active.

Pamela Anderson

was never married to Jon Peters –

it was just

a bizarre lunch … no “marriage” no “divorce” … https://t.co/XTIUKAFPU8 — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) September 5, 2020

23 divorces: the other side of the coin

Although there are those who have made history because of the quick way to get divorced, there are others who star in theirs, before a repeated passage through the civil registry or altar, to later put an end to their marital union.

That’s what happened to cute wolfa grandmother from Indiana (USA), since she has 23 divorces to her credit.

The more than two dozen marital unions, with an end of contract, have not made her feel negative. On the contrary, she assures that she would do it again since it is “addicted to romance”.

The last time Wolf got married was more than 10 years ago, according to the British media The Telegraph, in a story that was taken up on other continents, due to the uniqueness of the events.

Her first time at the altar was at the age of 16, in 1957. She was married for 7 years to a man she identified as George Scott. It didn’t work out though, and neither did she with the other end of her relationship: Fred Chadwick, to whom she was only married 36 hours.

“It’s just that love wasn’t there”justified Linda, when talking about this particular case.

Product of these unions had 7 children. Among their parents, there are men who have been in prison, as well as musicians and even two who declared themselves homosexual. Another equal number cheated on her, being enough to end the marriage.

Her memories are not only kept for her. Her multiple divorces led her to hold the Guinness Record (2008) for being the woman with the highest number of divorces.