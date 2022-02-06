The debut of Morales and Romero with Cruz Azul will have to wait

Iván Morales and Ángel Romero experienced their first training session this Saturday Like the new elements of Cruz Azul, the South Americans were presented with the rest of the squad, but their debut in Aztec football will have to wait.

Although the soccer players have been reported 100 percent and strategist Juan Reynoso wishes to use them, they will not be able to see activity because their immigration procedures are unfinished and this prevents them from playing in Clausura 2022.

So in the case of Morales and Romero will not be able to see activity against León in the duel of Day 4 of the Clausura 2022 of the League. And next week they will have to travel to Central America to process the immigration document that allows them to formally join the ranks of Liga MX.

It will be from that moment on when the Cementero strategist will be able to include them in his 11 and thus give them minutes to adapt to the squad and to Mexican soccer. Their debut could take place on Date 5 when they receive Necaxa at the Azteca.

Against León, Santiago Gimenez will be conspicuous by his absence due to a suspension. Morales and Romero are also ruled out and in the case of Tabó, their participation will be defined until the last minute before the match, since he has been coming off an injury due to a tear in his left buttock that has kept him away from the courts for a month and a half.