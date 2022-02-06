The celebrities that Queen Elizabeth met during her 70 years on the throne

On February 6, 2022, Elizabeth II celebrates her seventieth anniversary on the throne of the United Kingdom. For her part, the monarch has already reached the age of 96 and, as is to be expected from a person who lived almost a century, during all that time she witnessed some of the greatest moments in the history of humanity. In addition, Thanks to the position he occupies as one of the most relevant figures in the world, he also rubbed shoulders with great personalities from both politics and the entertainment world.

For an ordinary citizen, being able to greet Lady Gaga, the Spice Girls or even Marilyn Monroe, it would be a dream come true. But for these celebrities, it was an honor to be able to bow in front of Elizabeth II. If you take into account the long years that the monarch has carried the weight of the English crown on her shoulders, countless public figures he met. These are just some of the most prominent.

As Elizabeth II began what would be a long reign at the head of the United Kingdom, Marilyn Monroe made history as one of Hollywood’s most prominent actresses. The two personalities couldn’t be more different from each other, perhaps linked by the fact that they were both the same age.

The day Marilyn Monroe met the Queen of England

But though an ocean separated them, the two gigantic women met on the night of October 29, 1965. The setting was London, more precisely the premiere of the film The Battle of the River Plate staged at Leicester Square. The monarch attended the movie night that took place in her native country while Monroe was there as he just finished recording The Prince and the Showgirl in the English city.

The historic moment was captured on video and shows Marilyn Monroe waiting in line as the queen slowly walks by as she greets each guest. Arriving at the place of the protagonist of Gentlemen prefer blondesboth women give each other a gigantic smile while the actress makes a deep bow.

Lady Gaga is one of the prominent names in the music industry. Her songs with deep lyrics and catchy rhythms placed her among the most listened to artists of the moment and her stunning and exotic fashion sense only boosted her fame. The author of Born This Way She has been the center of attention on more than one occasion thanks to her eye-catching outfits, but few surpass the one she chose to meet the Queen of England.

Lady Gaga and Elizabeth II in 2009 archive

Those who know the monarch tend to choose subtle looks, however, the singer said that she also wanted to look like royalty. In this way, the photos of the meeting showed Isabel II with a demure black outfit accompanied by a Lady Gaga dressed from head to toe in red latex, with an outfit with puffed sleeves and a high neck crowned with a gigantic eyeliner of the same tone, but made with diamonds.

The meeting took place in Blackpool, England on December 7, 2009 at the Royal Variety Performance, a show that is organized annually and is usually attended by the royal family.

Madonna is a difficult name to forget and, even more difficult, is not knowing who it is. But not for Elizabeth II. The meeting between the queen of England and the queen of pop in 2002 went down in history as a most uncomfortable moment since, when greeting the Material Girl, the monarch did not recognize her.

Madonna met Elizabeth II in 2002 archive

The incident occurred at the premiere of James Bond: Another day to die. The monarch was invited to see the film and, by protocol, she also had to greet the actors. When it was Madonna’s turn to bow, she couldn’t help but burst out laughing as Isabel said she didn’t know who she was. To this day, the question remains whether he really did not recognize her or whether it was a display of the queen’s famous sense of humor.

Although Angelina Jolie is best known for her role as an actress and director, she also committed part of her life to contributing to improving the lives of those in need. It is this aspect of her career that took her to meet Queen Elizabeth II in 2014. In that year, the monarch summoned the actress from Interrupted innocence to appear at Buckingham Palace to award him an honorary degree in appreciation for his hard work to stop sexual violence in war zones.

Queen Elizabeth with Angelina Jolie (Photo: File)

Other great characters whom Queen Elizabeth met were the film director Alfred Hitchcock in 1955; the british girl band Spice Girls in 1997; the American actress and singer, Jennifer López, in 2011; the editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine fashionAnna Wintour in 2018 and billionaire businessman Bill Gates in 2021.