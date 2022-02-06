The Capital | Honesty America’s Medicine To Cure Tamaulipas

Mario Delgado says that people want to have someone who does the transformation

Matamoros, Tam.- The best medicine to heal Tamaulipas is honesty and that is the main quality of Américo Villarreal to heal the entity, assured the national president of MORENA, Mario Delgado Carrillo in the assembly of militants and supporters around the sole candidate for governor of Tamaulipas.

“Americo is a doctor by profession, therefore he knows how to make diagnoses, detect ills, diseases and propose how to cure them… magic is not needed to discover that there is a medicine to remedy all the ills of Tamaulipas, it is honesty,” said the leader. .

Before Moreno producers and peasants, Mario Delgado said that the feeling of Tamaulipas is becoming more evident and palpable and that without a doubt the best representative to uphold the transformation project is Dr. Américo Villarreal Anaya.

“A people is oppressed until the people want it, until the people decide and in this transformation the people rule, so I am sure because I see it in the spirit of the people, in Tamaulipas from the border to Madero, that the people he’s tired,” Delgado Carrillo added.

The leader of the Morenoite CEN said that people want there to be a change and are looking with great hope at what is happening in Mexico and that we have someone here in Tamaulipas who will make this transformation “and who is our representative for these tasks is Américo Villarreal.” , he specified.

Mario Delgado urged the Morenoites to close ranks, follow the path in unity with the sole objective of encouraging citizen participation and transformation for the state, for which he also invited them not to fall into provocations and put aside the dirty war. driven by opponents.

“The right is morally defeated and they only have to try to deceive the people, they only have lies and black campaigns, the dirty war, because they have no proposals, because they know that people no longer believe them, so they have to be very clever, always reporting what is happening so that they do not confuse us”, warned the national leader on the icing.





