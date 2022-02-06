The best boss of the From Software games? Hidetaka Miyazaki reveals the one he is most proud to have created

Barely 21 days separate us from a new game from From Software. Elden Ring is just a stone’s throw away and that means there are going to be thousands of players immersing themselves in the world that the Japanese developer has created. In addition, deaths against bosses are a classic of the study.

We have them of all kinds spread across Bloodborne, Souls or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. More or less iconic, with greater or lesser difficulty, the truth is that each one of them has a special characteristic. That is why it may turn out to choose only one Hidetaka Miyazaki, director of the works most successful in the study, they have asked him which one he is most proud of.

“If we’re talking about the boss I’m ‘most proud of’ (using those words specifically), I’d probably say the Ancient Monk from Demon’s Souls. The reason I’m proud is that there was a lot of resistance to that design and what we intended to do with it. But it was something that he really wanted to push through.

I wanted to introduce the concept of that boss through its visual design as well as the gameplay and multiplayer element. We faced a lot of resistance, because nobody believed in its implementation, or that it would end up being fun. In the end, we got away with it and I think the monk became a very interesting boss for the fans.

With Demon’s Souls there were a lot of difficult design mechanics throughout development. For example, asynchronous online functions turned out to be very complex. The Ancient Monk encompasses those adversities and the way we face them and create something to be proud of.”

If you do not remember, it is one of the most peculiar bosses that From Software has presented. His proposal is that if we played with the online mode activated, a rival player would be the opponent. If no one was available or we weren’t connected, Demon’s Souls would generate a spirit of its own to fight with.

The grace was that with a summoning stone we could be ourselves the ones who we appeared in the game of another user and thus ruin the party. This first foray into the world of Souls has been improved thanks to the work of Bluepoint Games exclusively for PS5. While, Elden Ring He makes us salivate even more with his latest gameplay.