Tequila could overtake vodka as America’s drink of choice

Tequila could overtake vodka as the drink of choice in the United States (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo)

The taste for tequila in the United States is at one of its most critical points, because throughout the 2021 became the second best-selling alcoholic beverage in the country, and if the sustained growth of recent months is maintained, it could displace the vodka which is the most popular liquor.

In accordance with Distilled Spirits Council In the United States, agave distillate was, along with mezcal, the second-fastest-growing category of spirits last year, behind only mixed drinks, making was placed above the whiskey and cognac.

As he tequila As the mezcal sales increased by 30.1% compared to the previous year, a growth that represented around $5.2 billion in sales, according to the Distilled Spirits Council.

Prepared beverages became the most developed sector throughout 2021 in the United States (Photo: REUTERS/Roselle Chen)

The more than $5 billion in sales represents the second-highest amount for an alcoholic beverage, only behind vodka, the next rival for agave distillate, which it will seek to dethrone throughout 2022, although the work looks complicated.

Despite this sustained growth, its sale in restaurants and bars is still far from being equal to that of vodka, since according to a report presented by the chain CNBC, there is a difference of 52 million cases purchased by the industry compared to vodka.

This item is headed by vodka with more than 78 million boxes purchased during 2021, more than double that of the second positioned, the pre-mixed cocktails. Tequila and mezcal sold almost 30 million cases, according to data presented by Julian Cox, executive director of beverages at corporate MGM Resorts.

Tequila could overtake vodka as the preferred beverage in the United States (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso)

As if this were not enough, the popularity of tequila has been reflected in the investments of different renowned personalities in the North American country, since it has been the bet of contrasting figures with high convening power, such as the Kardashian family with the tequila of Kendall Jenner, or the most recent case of Dwayne Johnson and your new brand Teremana.

Both examples entered the high range of tequila, thus confirming what was mentioned by Christine LoCascio, head of public policy Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).

“It’s not just for margaritas. There are so many high-end tequilas that you can drink and savor just like many other products like whiskeys and cognacs.”, so the product of Mexican origin has established itself as a drink that is liked for its original flavor and not necessarily to combine.

Regarding Mexico and the export of this product, tequila became, along with avocado and beer, the main Mexican agricultural products of largest export to the US market between January and November 2021, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader).

Tequila could surpass vodka as the preferred drink in the United States (Photo: REUTERS / Carlos Jasso)

In addition, he said that agri-food exports between Mexico and the US amounted to 35 thousand 275 million dollars in the first 11 months of last year, an increase of 15% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In a statement, Sader specified that, from January to November 2021, the export value of beer stood at 4 thousand 479 million dollars, which meant an increase of 17% compared to the 3 thousand 819 million dollars registered in the same period during 2020, while in terms of volume, the increase was 13 percent.

On the other hand, the sales of tequila totaled 3 thousand 350 million dollars in the first 11 months of 2021, an increase of 41% compared to the 2 thousand 370 million dollars of the same of 2020.

In volume, an increase of 15% was observed, said Sader, based on data from the Department of Commerce and the United States Census Bureau.

KEEP READING:

Beer, tequila and avocado, the Mexican products with the highest demand in the US

La Roca, actor and billionaire businessman with his own tequila business