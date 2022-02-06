Tequila Could Dethrone Vodka as America’s Favorite Spirit – NBC4 Washington

Tequila could soon overtake vodka as America’s favorite spirit, fueled by consumers’ desire for expensive bottles of agave-based spirits.

Tequila and mezcal were the second fastest growing spirits category in 2021, behind only pre-mixed cocktails. Agave-based spirits saw a 30.1% sales increase from a year earlier to $5.2 billion, according to the U.S. Distilled Beverage Council.

It was also the second largest category by revenue behind vodka, which has been the best-selling spirit in the US since the 1970s. With revenues of $7.3 billion, vodka still sells about $2 billion more a year than tequila and mezcal. , but agave-based spirits could be on their way to surpassing them in a few years.

For more evidence of the trend, look no further than the casinos. Julian Cox, renowned bartender and chief beverage executive and corporate mixologist for MGM Resorts International, said overall sales of vodka and tequila go hand-in-hand at the hospitality giant.

“Nobody could believe it,” he said.

Using volume as a measure, vodka is still king. According to DISCUS, the spirit sold 78.1 million cases in 2021, more than double the volume of the next category: pre-mixed cocktails. Tequila and mezcal took a distant fourth place with 26.8 million cases.

High-end tequilas are helping fuel the category’s growth, according to Christine LoCascio, head of public policy at DISCUS.

“It’s not just for margaritas,” LoCascio said at the trade group’s annual economic briefing Thursday. “There are so many high-end tequilas that you can drink and taste like many other high-end products, like whiskey, cognac, bourbon and high-end rums as well.”

In trying to curb the spread, authorities around the world determine which businesses and services must close and which can remain open.

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes echoed that sentiment on the company’s recent earnings call. The distiller owns two luxury tequila brands: Don Julio and Casamigos.

“The appeal of the category across demographics is significant,” he said. “They have crossed. Multicultural growth is very strong. It cuts across age segments, gender, time slots, occasion, and the nature of the drinks. It’s not just about drinks and margaritas like it used to be many years ago.”

The Crown Royal owner forecasts that tequila sales will expand faster than the overall spirits industry over the next 5 to 10 years. In the first half of its fiscal year 2022, tequila sales increased 56% over the prior year period.

Tequila is also helping the spirits industry steal customers from beer. Tony Abou-Ganim, celebrity mixologist and author of “Vodka Distilled,” created the drinking programs for T-Mobile Arena and Allegiant Stadium, both in Las Vegas. Sports venues have margaritas on the menu, made with fresh ingredients and 100% agave tequila.

“A lot of people think when they go to an arena or stadium, ‘I’m just going to drink beer,’ and our feeling was that if we put a better margarita in their hands, they’re going to buy margaritas. And that has been shown to be the case,” Abou-Ganim said.

DISCUS’s LoCascio also acknowledged that high-profile celebrity releases have helped bring attention to the category.

A host of celebrities have launched their own tequila and mezcal brands, including actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson and model Kendall Jenner last year. In addition to jumping on the agave bandwagon, they hope to emulate the success of George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila, which was sold to Diageo for $1 billion in 2017. Last year, Constellation Brands invested in the “Breaking Bad” co-stars’ Dos Hombres mezcal. , Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston for an undisclosed amount.

This article was originally published in English by Amelia Lucas for our sister network CNBC.com. For more from CNBC go here.